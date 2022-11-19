Commanders in 8th place for NFC playoff position

Going through a four-game losing streak to start the season 1-4, it seemed highly unlikely Commanders fans would be talking the team possibly making the playoffs.

In fact, after a Week 5 loss to the Titans at FedEx Field, Twitter was suddenly being populated by Commanders fans talking about tanking the rest of the 2022 season to ensure as high a 2023 first-round selection as possible. There were also others certainly talking about draft position after only five weeks of the season.

Yet, here we are after ten weeks, and the Commanders are 5-5 sitting by themselves in the No. 8 position. The Eagles, Vikings, Seahawks and Bucs have the top four spots in that order. The three wildcard spots, for now, are held by the Giants (7-2), Cowboys (6-3) and 49ers (5-4).

Then the Commanders (5-5) lead the Falcons and Cardinals, both at 4-6. The Packers, having lost at home to the Titans Thursday night, fell back to 4-7.

This week’s schedule for the teams currently in wild card positions (5 through 7), the Giants are hosting the Lions (3-6), the Cowboys go to the Vikings (8-1) and the 49ers travel to the Cardinals (4-6).

The Commanders take to the road to play the Texans (1-7-1), while the Falcons, one game back of the Commanders, host the Bears (3-7).

In the last decade, Washington has won the NFC East three times (2012, 2015, 2020). Washington has not earned a wild card spot since the 2007 season.

