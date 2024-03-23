Commanders have the 5th-cheapest offense in the NFL for 2024

New Washington general manager Adam Peters quickly began working on improving the Commanders’ roster when free agency kicked off last week. Peters has signed 21 players, but only four were with Washington last season.

Much of Peters’ attention in the early stages of free agency has been focused on defense — for good reason. The Commanders were dead last in most defensive metrics in 2023. With new head coach Dan Quinn and upgrades at defensive end and linebacker, Washington should be much better defensively next season.

The offense needs work, too. It underachieved in 2023 for multiple reasons. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is gone after one season, making way for Kliff Kingsbury. The Commanders also traded quarterback Sam Howell, paving the way for a rookie to start.

With several holes remaining on offense, the Commanders will likely use the draft to upgrade multiple positions, including quarterback, offensive tackle, wide receiver and tight end.

Washington’s focus on improving the defense was needed. But how much have the Commanders invested in offense in 2024? According to Warren Sharp, using data from Over the Cap, Washington has the 28th most expensive offense—or fifth cheapest—with $82.8 million committed on that side of the ball next season.

Most expensive offenses in 2024: 1. $188.8M – Browns

2. $178.1M – Rams

3. $158.3M – Cowboys

4. $152.8M – Chiefs

5. $151.1M – Broncos

6. $148.5M – Giants

7. $146.5M – Cardinals

8. $141.6M – Falcons

9. $138.5M – 49ers

10. $135.9M – Colts

11. $135.2M – Panthers

12. $133.0M – Saints… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 22, 2024

That number will change. The Commanders still have plenty of cap space to add an expensive veteran should one become available and still sign a large draft class.

Washington will likely take a quarterback at No. 2 overall. Last year’s No. 2 overall pick, C.J. Stroud, signed a four-year deal worth $36.9 million with a cap hit of $6.6 million as a rookie.

The Commanders’ most expensive player is wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who will count $24.1 against the cap in 2024. Washington’s most notable offensive free agents thus far have been running back Austin Ekeler, quarterback Marcus Mariota and center Tyler Biadasz.

On Sunday, we’ll take a look at Washington’s defensive spending for 2024.

