Commanders and 49ers tied 7-7 at halftime

The Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers are tied 7-7 at halftime of their Week 16 matchup from Levi’s Stadium.

Washington started the game with the football but failed to move the ball. San Francisco took over on offense and quickly moved the ball into Washington territory. The 49ers were facing a fourth-and-1 when Christian McCaffrey took the pitch near the sideline, and Commanders linebacker David Mayo made a terrific play to turn the ball over.

The Commanders then had some success moving the football after a big completion from quarterback Taylor Heinicke to rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson. However, the Commanders ran the ball four times and turned it over at their one-yard line when running back Antonio Gibson was short from one yard out.

The 49ers then took advantage as Ray-Ray McCloud takes the handoff and goes 71 yards untouched for a touchdown to give San Francisco the 7-0 lead.

Washington’s offense stalls again, putting the ball back into the hands of the Niners. Quarterback Brock Purdy’s pass is bobbled and goes into the hands of safety Darrick Forrest for a Washington interception.

A few plays later, Heinicke found Dotson in the back of an end zone with 22 seconds remaining in the first half to tie the game.

Heinicke completed eight of 11 passes for 89 yards with a touchdown. Dotson caught four passes for 49 yards and a score. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. carried the ball 17 times for 44 yards in the first half.

Defensive end Chase Young made his return and immediately made an impact. He stopped a run for no gain and tipped a pass on the next play.

Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste returned from injury and left after one play.

The Niners open the second half with the football.

