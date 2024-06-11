Commanders 2nd-round pick Mike Sainristil signs rookie contract

With the mandatory minicamp beginning on Tuesday, the Washington Commanders are handling some business. On Tuesday, Mike Sainristil made it official that Washington had signed one of its three second-round picks.

Sainristil, 23, played collegiately at Michigan, beginning his career as a wide receiver before moving to cornerback. As a senior last season, Sainristil was named first-team All-Big Ten and first-team All-American and played a critical role in the Wolverines’ undefeated national championship season.

Sainristil is expected to become Washington’s starting slot cornerback immediately. Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, whose team lost to Michigan in the College Football Playoff, called Sainristil the “best pound-for-pound player” in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Commanders signed part of their rookie class last month and should have the entire class wrapped up before training camp next month.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire