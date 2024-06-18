Commanders 2024 training camp: When rookies and veterans will report

The NFL revealed the report dates and locations for all 32 NFL teams’ training camps ahead of the 2024 season. The Washington Commanders will hold training camp at the OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park in Ashburn at the team’s facilities.

Washington’s rookies will report on Thursday, July 18, with the veterans scheduled to report on Tuesday, July 23. Under new head coach Dan Quinn, the Commanders had 100% participation in the offseason program, which pleased Quinn and his coaching staff.

Washington will play three preseason games — all against AFC East teams — and hold joint practices against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

If you want to see when every team opens training camp, here is the complete list courtesy of Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Less than one month until players begin reporting for training camp … pic.twitter.com/ev5PKq6GMC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 18, 2024

Washington’s NFC East foes Dallas and Philadelphia will open training camp later than Washington and the New York Giants.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire