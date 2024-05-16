Commanders 2024 schedule includes NFC South and AFC North

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (Commanders Press Release) – The National Football League has officially announced the Washington Commanders 2024 season schedule.

The Commanders will take on the NFC South and AFC North divisions in 2024. They will also appear in two regular season prime time games including Monday Night Football at Cincinnati and Thursday Night Football at Philadelphia. They will also be playing the fourth-place finishers of the AFC South, NFC North and NFC West.

Regular Season

September 8, 2024

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4:25 p.m. FOX

September 15, 2024

New York Giants

1:00 p.m. FOX

September 23, 2024 (Mon)

at Cincinnati Bengals

8:15 p.m. ET ABC

September 29, 2024

at Arizona Cardinals

4:05 p.m. ET FOX

October 6, 2024

Cleveland Browns

1:00 p.m. ET FOX

October 13, 2024

at Baltimore Ravens

1:00 p.m. ET CBS

October 20, 2024

Carolina Panthers

4:05 p.m. ET CBS

October 27, 2024

Chicago Bears

1:00 p.m. ET CBS

November 3, 2024

at New York Giants

1:00 p.m. ET FOX

November 10, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 p.m. ET CBS

November 14, 2024 (Thurs)

at Philadelphia Eagles

8:15 p.m. ET PV

November 24, 2024

Dallas Cowboys

1:00 p.m. ET FOX

December 1, 2024

Tennessee Titans

1:00 p.m. ET CBS

Bye Week

December 15, 2024

at New Orleans

1:00 p.m. ET FOX

December 22, 2024

Philadelphia Eagles

1:00 p.m. ET FOX

December 28/29, 2024

Atlanta Falcons

TBD

at Dallas Cowboys

TBD

General Schedule Notes

Washington will take on the NFC South and the AFC North this season as well as the rest of the NFC East. The Commanders will also be playing the fourth-place finishers of the AFC South, NFC North and NFC West. The Commanders will have two primetime games this season: Week 3 at Cincinnati and Week 11 at Philadelphia. Washington will open the season on the road for the first time since 2019. The Commanders will finish the season against a divisional opponent for the 15th straight season dating back to 2010.

Week 1 at Tampa Bay

The Commanders will head to Tampa Bay in Week 1 to face off against the Buccaneers for the first time since 2018. The last time Washington opened the season at Tampa Bay was in 2004 and Washington defeated Tampa Bay 16-10. The Commanders are looking to extend a two-game winning streak against the Buccaneers on the road. Washington has a 5-6 record on the road against Tampa Bay and 12-10 overall record.

Week 2 vs. New York Giants

Washington will host New York in a Week 2 matchup. The Commanders have a 40-50-2 all-time record at home against the Giants. The Commanders are looking to break a two-game losing streak to the Giants at home. This will be the eighth time that Washington and New York will face off in Week 2. The Commanders have a 5-2 record against the Giants in Week 2.

Week 3 at Cincinnati (Monday)

The Commanders will head to Cincinnati in Week 3 to face off against the Bengals. This will be the second time that Washington and Cincinnati will play in a Week 3 matchup. The Commanders have a 5-5-1 all-time record against the Bengals and are 1-3-1 on the road. Washington will travel to Cincinnati for the first time since 2008. Washington played a road game against the Bengals in 2016 in London, when the teams tied 27-27. This is the first time that the Commanders and the Bengals will face off on Monday Night. Washington has a 7-23 all-time record on Monday Night Football. The last time that the Commanders played Monday Night Football, they defeated the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles 32-21 in 2022. The Commanders are looking to extend a two-game winning streak on Monday Night Football.

Week 4 at Arizona

Washington will travel to Arizona in Week 4 for the first time since 2020. On the road, the Commanders have a 28-27-2 record against the Cardinals and a 77-47-2 all-time record against the club. The last time Washington traveled to Arizona, the Cardinals defeated Washington 30-15.

Week 5 vs. Cleveland

The Commanders will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 5. Washington has a 5-17-1 record at home against the Browns and a 12-35-1 overall record against Cleveland. The Commanders are looking to break a two-game losing streak against the Browns. Last time Washington faced off against Cleveland at home, the Browns defeated the Commanders 24-10.

Week 6 at Baltimore

The Commanders will travel to Baltimore in Week 6 for the third time in the franchises history and the first time since 2016. Washington has a 3-4 overall record against Baltimore and a 1-1 record on the road against the Ravens. This will be the fifth time that Washington and Baltimore face off in October.

Week 7 vs. Carolina

Washington will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 for the first time since 2020. The Commanders have a 6-3 record at home against the Panthers. The last time Washington played Carolina at home, Washington was defeated 20-13.

Week 8 vs. Chicago

The Commanders will face off against the Bears for the third consecutive season (2022-23). Washington has a 13-12-1 record against Chicago at home and a 23-22-1 overall record. Last season, Chicago defeated Washington 40-20 in a Week 5 Thursday Night Football showdown. The Commanders have a 8-4-1 record against the Bears in October.

Week 9 at New York Giants

Washington will travel to New York to face the Giants in Week 9. Washington's all-time record against New York is 70-107-5. The Commanders are 30-57-3 against the Giants on the road. Last season, the Giants defeated the Commanders 14-7 in Week 7 at MetLife Stadium.

Week 10 vs. Pittsburgh

The Commanders will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in Week 10 for the first time since 2016. The Commanders have a 20-13-3 record at home against the Steelers. Washington is looking to break a two-game losing streak against Pittsburgh at home.

Week 11 at Philadelphia (Thursday)

Washington will travel to Philadelphia in Week 11. Washington's all-time record against Philadelphia is 88-84-5. The Commanders are 43-43-2 on the road against the Eagles. Last season, the Eagles beat the Commanders 34-31 in overtime in Week 4 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Commanders have a 5-9 record against the Eagles in primetime games. In their most recent primetime matchup, Washington defeated Philadelphia on Monday night in Week 10 of the 2022 season to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season.

Week 12 vs. Dallas

The Commanders will host the Cowboys in Week 12. The Commanders have a 30-35 all-time record at home against the Cowboys. This will be the earliest that Dallas will travel to Washington since 2020 (Week 14).

Week 13 vs. Tennessee

Washington will face off against Tennessee in a Week 13 matchup at Commanders Field. The Commanders have a 6-8 all-time record against the Titans and are looking to break a two-game losing streak against the club. At home, Washington is 4-4 against Tennessee.

Week 14 – Bye Week

For the third consecutive season, Washington will have their bye week in Week 14. This will be the first time in franchise history that the bye week will be the same week for three consecutive seasons.

Week 15 at New Orleans

Washington will head to New Orleans in Week 15 for the first time since 2018 and are looking to break a two-game losing streak on the road and three-game losing streak against the Saints. The Commanders have a 9-5 record on the road against the Saints and 17-11 overall against New Orleans.

Week 16 vs. Philadelphia

The Commanders will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. At home, Washington has a 45-41-3 record against Philadelphia. The Commanders are looking to break a three-game losing streak at home to the Eagles. Last season, Philadelphia beat Washington 38-31 at home in Week 8. This is the latest the Eagles will travel to Washington since 2021 (Week 17)

Week 17 vs. Atlanta

Washington will face Atlanta for the fourth consecutive season (2021-24). The Commanders are looking to extend a three-game winning streak against Atlanta. Last season, the Commanders defeated the Falcons in Atlanta 24-16 in Week 6. The Commanders have a 17-10-1 overall record and a 10-4 record at home against the Falcons.

Week 18 at Dallas

The Commanders will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in Week 18. On the road, Washington is 17-43-2 against Dallas and 46-78-2 all-time. The Commanders are looking to break a three-game losing streak on the road. This is the fifth time in franchise history that Washington will close the regular season at Dallas.

