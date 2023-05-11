Commanders 2023 schedule leaks tracker: Every game we know so far

The NFL will release the 2023 schedule on Thursday night with a prime-time special on the NFL Network. However, games for all 32 teams will be leaked throughout the day.

The NFL will release information on prime-time and overseas games, but reporters will leak other games throughout the day.

We’ll keep track of the Commanders’ schedule leaks here and follow up with the entire schedule tonight.

Christmas Eve: Commanders at Jets

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington and 106.7 The Fan with the early schedule leaks. The first: The Commanders head to New York on Christmas Eve to play the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers.

Sources tell me Christmas Eve the Commanders will play the Jets in the Meadowlands at 1 pm. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 11, 2023

Week 5: vs. Bears [Thursday Night Football]

This is virtually a repeat of last season, with Washington hosting Chicago this time around. The two teams met in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football last season. It was the game when Carson Wentz was injured, and Taylor Heinicke returned to the lineup.

Want primetime at FedEx? Commanders will host Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 5, per sources — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 11, 2023

Thanksgiving Day: at Cowboys

The Commanders face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2020.

🦃🦃Here’s the big one – Commanders @ Cowboys on Thanksgiving, per sources. Traditional rivalry game will have a huge audience. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 11, 2023

