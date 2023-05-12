Commanders 2023 schedule: Game-by-game score predictions

The NFL released the 2023 schedule Thursday night, and fans of all 32 teams are preparing accommodations for a trip to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

We are kidding — sort of.

The schedule release is just another day on the NFL calendar for many fans. After all, every team’s schedule is set the moment the previous season ends. We know the who for months, but on schedule release day, we know the when.

Credit the NFL for turning yet another ho-hum announcement into an annual event.

One thing is certain; optimism is everywhere when the new schedule is released. Fans are going game-by-game, marking off what they think will be wins and which will be losses.

Therefore, we are going to do the same. Yes, it’s obviously way too early to make game-by-game predictions, but let’s have a little fun.

Week 1 vs. Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs through an opening Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53)

Score prediction:27-13, win (1-0)

Week 2 at Broncos

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball as Washington Football Team cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25). Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Score prediction: 20-17, win (2-0)

Week 3 vs. Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass under pressure by Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99). Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Score prediction: 34-24, loss (2-1)

Week 4 at Eagles

Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6). (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Score prediction: 28-17, loss (2-2)

Week 5 vs. Bears

Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears passes while pressured by Daron Payne #94 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Score prediction: 20-16, win (3-2)

Week 6 at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) carries the ball against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Score prediction: 23-20, loss (3-3)

Week 7 at Giants

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) breaks a tickle by New York Giants running back Matt Breida (31). Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Score prediction: 19-17, loss (3-4)

Week 8 vs. Eagles

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates a penalty against Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Score prediction: 24-21, win (4-4)

Week 9 at Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones 10) looks to pass against the Washington Football Team during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Score prediction: 16-13, loss (4-5)

Week 10 at Seahawks

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Score prediction: 28-24, loss (4-6)

Week 11 vs. Giants

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Score prediction: 22-17, win (5-6)

Week 12 at Cowboys

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) waves to the crowd as he and running back Antonio Gibson (24) celebrate a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Score prediction: 31-23, loss (5-7)

Week 13 vs. Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the ball in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Score prediction: 27-24, win (6-7)

Week 15: at Rams

Washington Football Team’s Kyle Allen throws with Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Score prediction: 20-17, win (7-7)

Week 16 at Jets

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left) and cornerback Sauce Gardner walk off the court after game two of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Score prediction: 30-20, loss (7-8)

Week 17 vs. 49ers

Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) catches a touchdown pass against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1). Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Score prediction: 24-13, loss (7-9)

Week 18 vs. Cowboys

Jahan Dotson #1 of the Washington Commanders fumbles the ball during the second half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Score prediction: 20-14, win (8-9)

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire