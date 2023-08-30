Commanders 2023 practice squad tracker

The Washington Commanders’ initial 53-man roster is set. But, as general manager Martin Mayhew said on Tuesday, it is “very fluid.”

There will be changes. Some due to waivers, some due to injuries and some due to re-signing veterans.

Which players could the Commanders bring back to the practice squad? Head coach Ron Rivera said most players released on Tuesday were candidates to return to the practice squad, whereas those released on Monday were less likely to be brought back.

Players such as quarterback Jake Fromm, running back Derrick Gore and wide receiver Kazmeir Allen are prime candidates to return if not claimed by another NFL team.

Track all of Washington’s practice squad additions below.

