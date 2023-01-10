Commanders’ 2023 opponents are set: Who will Washington face next season?

The Washington Commanders finished the 2022 NFL season with an 8-8-1 record. In many predictions and projections ahead of the season, most had Washington from anywhere between six and 10 wins. The low end of those predictions had more to do with the Commanders’ acquisition of quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz ended up starting seven games for the Commanders. Washington was 2-5 in those games. Taylor Heinicke was 5-3-1 in eight starts under center, while rookie Sam Howell was 1-0 after a Week 18 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

It will be another offseason of quarterback uncertainty for the Commanders.

Washington’s defense turned things around in 2022, finishing in the top five of multiple statistical categories. Defensive tackle Daron Payne enjoyed a breakout season and is now scheduled for unrestricted free agency.

Now that the season is over, we know who the Commanders will play in 2023. We just don’t know when, as the schedule release is still months away. The Commanders finished last in the NFC despite a .500 record, meaning they will play a last-place schedule in 2023. In addition, the Commanders will play the AFC East and NFC West teams as a part of the divisional rotation of games.

Here’s a look at Washington’s and away opponents for 2023.

Home

Cowboys (2022 record: 12-5)

Eagles (14-3)

Giants (9-7-1)

Bills (13-3)

Dolphins (9-8)

Bears (3-14)

Cardinals (4-13)

49ers (13-4)

Road

Cowboys (2022 record: 12-5)

Eagles (14-3)

Giants (9-7-1)

Patriots (8-9)

Jets (7-10)

Falcons (7-10)

Rams (5-12)

Seahawks (9-8)

Broncos (5-12)

