Commanders 2023 NFL draft prospect profile: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

The Commanders are first on the clock at No. 16 overall.

Today, we profile Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison.

The numbers

Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison (OL22) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Size: 6-foot-4, 315 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.98 seconds

Arms: 34 1/8″

Hands: 9 1/4″

Vertical jump: 28.5″

Broad jump: 8′ 9″

10-yard split: 1.77 seconds

Scouting report

OU’s Eric Gray (0) runs through a gap created by offensive linemen Marquis Hayes (54) and Anton Harrison (71)

Anton Harrison is a Washington, D.C. native who could be the Commanders’ long-term solution at left tackle. Harrison started at left tackle for his final two seasons at Oklahoma. Harrison has long arms and is athletic enough to handle some of the NFL’s better pass rushers. Harrison is not a dominant run blocker but could thrive in a zone scheme.

Here’s Lance Zierlein of NFL.com’s scouting report on Harrison:

Collegiate left tackle with good size and length, but average athletic traits. Harrison is self-aware and does a nice job of utilizing his strengths to mask his weaknesses. He has a feel for pocket depth and uses his length and an inside-out approach to get the job done, but NFL speed could have him scrambling without help. Harrison lacks the pop and drive of a plus run blocker and is better at neutralizing opponents with proper positioning. There are some limitations athletically and it won’t always look fluid, but Harrison has the demeanor and football savvy to get the job done as a starter in time.

College stats

OU offensive lineman Anton Harrison (71)

2020: Appeared in nine games as a reserve left tackle, allowing only one sack in 173 pass-blocking plays, per PFF.

2021: Played in all 13 games, with 12 starts at left tackle.

2022: Started the first game at right tackle and the rest of the season at left tackle. Named first-team All-Big 12.

Highlights

Fit with Commanders

If the Commanders select Harrison, he is a tackle. He doesn’t give you the position flex that Darnell Wright does. Wright can kick inside at guard, although his future is at right tackle. Harrison is exclusively a tackle. He has the traits to be a long-term starter at left tackle. If he’s the pick, he’s not likely to unseat Charles Leno as a rookie, but it would be interesting to see where Harrison would line up. He could play the right side, meaning Andrew Wylie could move inside to guard.

