Commanders 2023 NFL draft prospect profile: Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

The numbers

Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones (OL26) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Size: 6-foot-8, 374 pounds

40-yard dash: 5.35 seconds

Arms: 36 3/8″

Hands: 11 5/8″

Vertical jump: N/A

Broad jump: N/A

10-yard split: 1.92 seconds

Scouting report

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79)

Jones is a massive prospect with starting experience at Ohio State. His arms and wingspan are enormous, making him an ideal offensive tackle. Jones really opened eyes during his week at the Senior Bowl in January. He handled himself well against some of the top pass rushers in the game. Jones has a super-high ceiling, which, if he reaches, he will make multiple Pro Bowls.

Here’s Lance Zierlein of NFL.com’s scouting report on Jones:

Massive right tackle with rare length but limited athleticism that impacts his consistency. Defenders accustomed to winning with power will need to switch up their approach against Jones. His physical traits help cover up some of his athletic deficiencies, while his power can be better unleashed with accurate hand strikes and a run scheme tailored to what he does best. The former high school basketball standout has decent slide quickness in protection but is unable to find his feet when attempting to match inside counters or stall out gaming fronts. Jones is a work in progress with holes that will have to be covered up with scheme help, but he should become a starting right tackle if he maintains the playing weight his team desires.

College stats

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79)

2019: True freshman appeared in nine games as a reserve at left tackle.

2020: Appeared in six games, making one start.

2021: Started all 13 games at right tackle, named second-team All-Big Ten.

2022: Started 11 games at right tackle for the Buckeyes.

Highlights

Fit with Commanders

Dawand Jones looks like a right tackle to begin his career. Could he move to left tackle? Maybe, but for now, most NFL teams will consider him a right tackle. The Commanders have done a lot of work on Jones, from the Senior Bowl throughout the pre-draft process. If the Commanders drafted Jones, he’d be the right tackle in 2023, moving free-agent signee Andrew Wylie inside to guard and Sam Cosmi over to left guard. Washington would prefer to keep Wylie at right tackle for 2023. Jones isn’t going to give an NFL team the type of versatility to move to guard. He’s a right tackle exclusively.

