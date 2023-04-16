Commanders 2023 NFL draft prospect profile: Maryland CB Deonte Banks

The 2023 NFL draft is two weeks away, and we here at Commanders Wire will look to profile multiple 2023 prospects daily leading up to day one of the draft.

We will focus on prospects who could be available for Washington and who fit a position of need. Our prospect profiles will not be exclusive to projected first-round picks only but also players who will be selected on the second and third days of the NFL draft.

The Commanders are first on the clock at No. 16 overall.

Today, we profile Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks.

The numbers

North Carolina State wide receiver Keyon Lesane (15) reaches for a pass as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Deonte Banks (3) defends. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Size: 6-foot-0, 197 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.35 seconds

Arms: 31 3/8″

Hands: 9 3/8″

Vertical jump: 42″

Broad jump: 11’4″

10-yard split: 1.49 seconds

Scouting report

Maryland Terrapins defensive back Deonte Banks (3) intercepts a ball. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Banks isn’t receiving some of the same hype as Devon Witherspoon, Christian Gonzalez or Joey Porter Jr., but NFL teams love the former Maryland Terrapin. Banks is an elite athlete, but he’s also not afraid to be physical in the run game. Another positive for Banks is he shows the ability to stand out in either zone or man coverage.

Here’s Lance Zierlein of NFL.com’s scouting report on Banks:

Perimeter corner with desired blend of size, strength and athleticism. Banks is capable of release disruption from press. He plays with smooth hips and easy feet to pedal and glide around the field. He’s capable of matching the release and running with his opponent. However, he struggles to play with poise and awareness when his back is to the football. He needs to play with better route anticipation and reactive quickness at the break point, but his eye-popping NFL Scouting Combine testing and scheme versatility should create interest from a wide range of NFL teams. Banks has first-round traits and could become a CB1 if he can play with better discipline when challenged.

College stats

Maryland Terrapins defensive back Deonte Banks (3) breaks up a pass for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18). Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2019: Appeared in 11 games, making eight starts as a true freshman. Banks recorded 28 tackles with one interception and two pass breakups.

2020: Played in five games with — three starts — in the COVID-shortened season, finishing with 11 tackles and one pass breakup.

2021: Started the first two games of the season before an injury ended his season with six tackles.

2022: Started 12 games, tallied 38 tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception. Named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Highlights

Fit with Commanders

Banks doesn’t need to step in as Washington’s No. 1 cornerback immediately. With Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste on the field, there isn’t pressure on Banks to lead Washington’s secondary from day one. While Banks profiles more as an outside cornerback, Fuller can handle that role if Banks isn’t ready for Week 1. If Banks is ready, Fuller likely moves inside to cover the slot.

Banks’ combination of size and athleticism make him an ideal cornerback in the NFL. Washington will love that Banks has plenty of experience in zone coverage. The Commanders signed William Jackson III in 2021 in free agency, and it turned out to be a disaster. Jackson was primarily a man corner in Cincinnati, and Washington had him playing more zone. That’s not entirely why Jackson failed, but it played a part. There are no concerns with Banks scheme-wise.

