Commanders 2023 NFL draft prospect profile: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

The 2023 NFL draft is three weeks away, and we here at Commanders Wire will look to profile multiple 2023 prospects daily leading up to day one of the draft.

We will focus on prospects who could be available for Washington and who fit a position of need. Our prospect profiles will not be exclusive to projected first-round picks only but players who will be selected on the second and third days of the NFL draft.

The Commanders are first on the clock at No. 16 overall.

Today, we learn about Tennessee Volunteers offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

The numbers

Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright (OL50) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Size: 6-foot-5, 333 pounds

40-yard dash: 5.01 seconds

Arms: 33 3/4″

Hands: 9″

Vertical jump: 29″

Broad jump: 9’6″

10-yard split: 1.81

Scouting report

Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright (58)

Darnell Wright, 21, was born in Huntington, West Virginia. After playing high school football at Huntington High, Wright was one of the top offensive line recruits in the country when he signed with Tennessee in 2019. A high-school All-American, Wright also played in the Under Armour All-American game before enrolling at Tennessee.

Here’s what Lance Zierlein of NFL.com says about Wright:

Right tackle prospect who used his size and power to overcome athletic limitations and spotty technique on the collegiate level. The tape can be a little uneven for Wright with poor block finishes followed up by aggressive pancakes. He played with much better body control and footwork in 2022, though. Wright is capable of staying at right tackle at the next level provided he’s given protection help from time to time. While he was often a positional blocker at Tennessee, he’s a very talented drive blocker when allowed to fire out. There will be inconsistent outings, but Wright should develop into a decent starting tackle with the potential to kick inside if necessary.

College stats

Defensive lineman Jalen Redmond of Oklahoma (31) spars with American offensive lineman Darnell Wright of Tennessee (58). Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

2019: Started five games at right tackle and two at right guard. Appeared in all 11 games as a true freshman. Named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

2020: Wright appeared in all 10 games, making nine starts at right tackle.

2021: Started all 13 games at left tackle.

2022: Started all 13 games at right tackle and was a first-team All-SEC selection.

Highlights

Fit with Commanders

There is a good chance that Wright is gone before Washington picks at No. 16. Here’s the question facing the Commanders: Do they view Wright as a left tackle? He’s had plenty of experience playing both tackle positions in college. Ideally, Wright is a day-one starter at right tackle.

Here’s the problem: The Commanders signed veteran Andrew Wylie to a two-year contract to play right tackle. Now, can Washington move Wylie to guard and start Wright at right tackle? Sure. I just wouldn’t count on that scenario. The Commanders see Wylie as the right tackle this fall, with Sam Cosmi moving inside to guard. If Washington views Wright as a potential left tackle, then that spells trouble for veteran Charles Leno Jr.

