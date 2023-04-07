Commanders 2023 NFL draft prospect profile: Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

The 2023 NFL draft is three weeks away, and we here at Commanders Wire will look to profile multiple 2023 prospects daily leading up to day one of the draft.

The numbers

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9). Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Size: 6-foot-2 1/2, 193 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds

Arms: 34″

Hands: 10″

Vertical jump: 35″

Broad jump: 10’9″

Scouting report

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9). Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Eugene Porter Jr. was born in Bakersfield, Calif., to Christy and Joey Porter. Yes, that Joey Porter. The elder Porter enjoyed a 13-year NFL career as a feared edge defender, finishing with 98 career sacks.

Porter Jr. has been considered a future first-round pick since his arrival at Penn State in 2019.

Here’s a scouting report from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

Ascending cornerback combining traits and above average play strength that create a clear definition of who he is as a player. He can reroute the release and has the frame to close catch windows against big receivers in press-man or Cover 2 looks. Delayed transitions and sluggish change of direction put him in conflict in off coverages, so teams must pay attention to matchups and scheme in order to avoid a field full of yellow laundry. There is work to be done to improve tackle consistency in the run game, but he finishes tackles after a catch. Porter has scheme limitations, but he also has CB1 potential with more work and if utilized properly.

College stats

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9). Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2019: Redshirted and appeared in four games.

2020: Started all eight games he appeared in and finished with 33 tackles, two for loss and four passes defended.

2021: Started all 13 games for the Nittany Lions and was named third-team All-Big Ten. Porter recorded 50 tackles, one interception and four passes defended.

2022: Named second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten after he started 10 games for Penn State. Porter had 27 tackles and 11 passes defended in his final collegiate season.

Highlights

Fit with Commanders

The Commanders need help at cornerback. Washington has a strong top two in Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste. Fuller has the versatility to play inside if needed, allowing Porter to start immediately opposite St-Juste on the outside.

Porter and St-Juste would give the Commanders two starting cornerbacks who were 6-foot-2 or taller. Porter excels in man coverage, especially at the line of scrimmage, where he can get his hands on wide receivers. There are questions if he’d be better in man coverage than zone. Washington plays predominantly zone coverage.

Porter is a first-round talent and would give the Commanders an excellent trio of cornerbacks.

