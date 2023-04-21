Commanders 2023 NFL draft prospect profile: Alabama DB Brian Branch

The 2023 NFL draft is one week away, and we here at Commanders Wire will look to profile multiple 2023 prospects daily leading up to day one of the draft.

We will focus on prospects who could be available for Washington and who fit a position of need. Our prospect profiles will not be exclusive to projected first-round picks only but also players who will be selected on the second and third days of the NFL draft.

The Commanders are first on the clock at No. 16 overall.

Today, we profile Alabama defensive back Brian Branch.

The numbers

Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (DB06) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Size: 6-foot-0, 190 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds

Arms: 30 3/4″

Hands: 9 1/2″

Vertical jump: 34.5″

Broad jump: 10′ 5″

10-yard split: 1.56 seconds

Scouting report

Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) delivers a hit. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Branch didn’t “wow” anyone at the NFL combine. Who cares? If you want to find out why testing is often overrated, go back and watch Branch’s career at Alabama. He can do everything. While he’s not the top defensive back prospect in the draft, he’s the most versatile. He can play outside cornerback, slot cornerback, or free safety. Many believe Branch is a safe prospect.

Here’s Lance Zierlein of NFL.com’s scouting report on Branch:

Plug-and-play defensive back with every ingredient necessary to become a high-performing starter early in his career. Branch has primarily handled nickel coverage at Alabama but has the range and instincts for single-high or split safety looks. He’s quick, fast and strong with the ability to match up with shifty slots, bigger possession receivers and pass-catching tight ends. He’s urgent and has a mind for the game. He takes playmaking angles into the throwing lane but does have a tendency to play it a little safe from off-man coverage. There are areas where he can improve but no real weaknesses, which could make him one of the safest picks in the draft.

Story continues

College stats

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14). Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

2020: Appeared in 12 games with three starts as a true freshman. Branch played safety as a freshman and recorded 27 tackles, one interception and seven pass breakups.

2021: Played in all 15 games with seven starts. Branch finished with 55 tackles, including five for loss and nine pass breakups.

2022: Branch started all 13 games, recorded 90 tackles, 14 for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and seven pass breakups. A second-team All-SEC selection, Branch was an AP second-team All-American and a first-team All-American by PFF, ESPN and CBS.

Highlights

Fit with Commanders

Branch doesn’t address Washington’s need for a top outside cornerback, but he gives the Commanders a third cornerback who can play inside or outside, safety, or line up as the Buffalo nickel. That versatility hasn’t gone unnoticed by head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

If Branch is the pick, he gets immediate snaps at nickel for the Commanders in 2023. Branch’s versatility likely makes him one of the odds-on favorites to be Washington’s first-round pick, whether at No. 16 or if the team moves back a few spots.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire