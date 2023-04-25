Commanders 2023 NFL draft prospect profile: Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

The 2023 NFL draft is only days away, and we here at Commanders Wire will look to profile multiple 2023 prospects daily leading up to day one of the draft.

The Commanders are first on the clock at No. 16 overall.

Today, we profile Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders.

The Commanders are first on the clock at No. 16 overall.

Today, we profile Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders.

The numbers

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (LB26) participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Size: 6-foot-4, 235 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds

Arms: 32 1/8″

Hands: 9 3/4″

Vertical jump: 37″

Broad jump: 9′ 10″

20-yard shuttle: 4.38 seconds

Sanders was unable to participate in on-field drills at the NFL combine, so his numbers are from Arkansas’ pro day.

Drew Sanders is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.28 RAS out of a possible 10.00 at his pro day. This ranked 188 out of 2597 LB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/fwppGQ86DB #RAS pic.twitter.com/JYWNw7uHIs — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2023

Scouting report

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders (42) pursues South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7). Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Sanders started his career at Alabama, where he was a five-star signee in the 2020 recruiting class. At Alabama, Sanders was used as an outside linebacker. So he transferred to Arkansas in 2022, and the Razorbacks used him as an inside linebacker, displaying a unique skill set no other linebacker in this draft possesses. He is a dynamic player who could be Washington’s starting inside linebacker while contributing as a third-down pass rusher. The Commanders wanted to add a pass rusher in this draft, and it didn’t necessarily need to be a defensive end. Sanders provides the positional flexibility Ron Rivera covets.

Here’s Lance Zierlein of NFL.com’s scouting report on Sanders:

Unique linebacker prospect with the physical traits, athleticism and skill set to be deployed as an inside linebacker or a stand-up edge rusher. The former five-star Alabama signee transferred to Arkansas for the 2022 season and posted eye-catching production with the Razorbacks. He plays with good technique in take-ons and has plenty of pursuit range, but he’s still finding his footing with his run fits and tackle consistency. He’s a tough out for interior protection as a blitzing linebacker and has natural rush talent to hunt quarterbacks off the edge. Sanders’ athletic gifts, versatility and toughness could help him become a highly impactful playmaker with Pro Bowl upside.

College stats

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders (42) tackles Liberty Flames quarterback Johnathan Bennett (11). Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

2020 [Alabama]: Sanders played mostly on special teams as a freshman, recording nine tackles.

2021 [Alabama]: Played in 12 games with three starts. Sanders recorded 24 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and one sack.

2022 [Arkansas]: Started all 12 games, and finished with 103 tackles, including 13.5 for loss, 9.5 sacks, one interception, five pass breakups and three forced fumbles. Sanders was a first-team All-SEC selection and a unanimous first-team All-American. Additionally, Sanders was a finalist for the Butkus Award.

Highlights

Fit with Commanders

Sanders would be a home-run addition for the Commanders. However, it’s unlikely he makes it out of the first round. Picking him at No. 16 feels too high, but if Washington moves back to add more picks, perhaps Sanders is the pick.

Sanders is a day-one starter at MIKE linebacker for the Commanders. On third downs, he can drop back into coverage or line up as an edge rusher. Sanders would be the ultimate swiss-army knife for Washington’s front seven. Sanders is one of the more unique talents in this class.

