Commanders 2023 free agency preview: What happens with LB Cole Holcomb?

The Washington Commanders head into the offseason with a big hole at linebacker. The Commanders have Jamin Davis, but Cole Holcomb is set to become a free agent next week.

The four-year starter has played in 50 career games for Washington, making 49 starts. A fifth-round pick out of North Carolina in 2019, Holcomb quickly found his way into the starting lineup due to Washington’s lack of linebacker depth.

Holcomb enters free agency at the wrong time for him. A foot injury in Week 7 ended Holcomb’s season, and he finished the year on injured reserve. Washington would like Holcomb to return as it felt he’d made strides as the inside linebacker last season.

Will the Commanders re-sign Holcomb or look elsewhere?

2022 stats

Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb (55). (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

7 games

69 tackles

1 tackle for loss

1 pass defended

1 QB hit

16 receptions allowed (22 targets)

PFF grade: 66.6

Analysis

Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb (55). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Holcomb is a player many want to replace, but he always finds a way to remain on the field. And he continues to get better. While Holcomb will never be a star and has his limitations, he remains a solid player. The theme of the last offseason was looking for someone to play mike linebacker, as Holcomb and Davis were best on the outside. However, the coaches eventually settled on Holcomb, and he played well before his Week 7 injury.

Head coach Ron Rivera said at the combine that re-signing Holcomb is a priority. However, this close to free agency, is Washington allowing Holcomb to shop his services? The Commanders de-emphasized the linebacker position in recent years, often playing with just two and using a third safety. It makes sense considering their depth at safety.

Holcomb remains a solid player who is respected in the locker room.

Commanders depth chart

Starter Backup Reserves MLB Cole Holcomb* David Mayo Khaleke Hudson WLB Jamin Davis Jon Bostic* Milo Eifler

*pending free agent

Positional need: High

Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears is tackled by Cole Holcomb #55. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

If the Commanders don’t bring Holcomb back, what do they do at linebacker beside of Davis? They’ve been on a flurry of re-signing depth guys, such as David Mayo, Milo Eifler and Nathan Gerry. All are good in their roles, but none is a long-term starter.

Holcomb isn’t a perfect player, but Washington has been unable to find anyone better in recent years. Despite having a head coach [Ron Rivera] and defensive coordinator [Jack Del Rio] who were standout NFL linebackers, the Commanders have struggled to find consistency at their former position.

Washington needs Holcomb back and to add a player at some point in the 2023 NFL draft. While Tremaine Edmunds would be a massive signing, don’t count on the Commanders spending that type of money in free agency.

Prediction: Holcomb re-signs on a one-year deal

Washington outside linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) celebrates after returning an interception for a TD against the Cowboys. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Rivera and Del Rio want Holcomb back. Holcomb doesn’t want to hit free agency after missing the last 10 games of the season. Returning to Washington makes sense for both sides. Holcomb has improved in each of his three seasons under Rivera, and if he continues that type of progression in 2023, he could earn a multi-year deal next offseason.

The Commanders and Holcomb agree on a new one-year contract, and it gets done at some point next week.

