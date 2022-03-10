Wednesday brought word that the Colts have agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Commanders at the start of the new league year and Thursday brings word of an additional draft pick they’ll send to Washington as part of the deal.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Colts will send a 2022 seventh-round pick to Washington. The Colts are also trading their 2022 second-round pick along with Wentz.

The Commanders are trading their 2022 second- and third-round picks to Indianapolis. They will also send a 2023 second-round pick to the AFC South club if Wentz plays 70 percent of the snaps next season. They’ll send a third-round pick to Indy if Wentz falls short of that mark.

That should be the complete trade package and, barring any unforeseen snags, all the pieces should officially be on the move next week.

Commanders will get 2022 seventh-rounder in Carson Wentz trade originally appeared on Pro Football Talk