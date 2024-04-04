Coming to the Twins’ home opener on Thursday? Here’s what to expect

In the early days of this season, the Twins have twice participated in other team’s Opening Days.

On Thursday, it’s their turn.

After beginning their season with series in Kansas City and Milwaukee, the Twins will return home to Target Field on Thursday for an all-day celebration, beginning with Breakfast on the Plaza from 6–9 a.m. outside of the ballpark.

Gates to the ballpark open at 1 p.m. ahead of the 3:10 p.m. game, and several Twins legends — including Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek, Justin Morneau, Tom Kelly and Dan Gladden — will be the ones doing the opening. The first 10,000 fans will receive a giveaway beanie.

The Twins will then honor the 40-year career of longtime broadcaster Dick Bremer, who stepped aside after last season. They will dedicate the space that Bremer called home for years as the “Dick Bremer Broadcast Booth” and Bremer will later take the field alongside his family and throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

The team also will honor Burnsville and Dakota County first responders and recognize Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth, who lost their lives in the line of duty earlier this year.

A flyover from the Minnesota National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing will cap off the national anthem, and at 3:10 p.m., Pablo López will throw the first pitch, kicking off the game against the Cleveland Guardians.

During the game, the Twins will unveil the “Countdown to Cooperstown,” which will be changed during the sixth inning of each home game leading up to Joe Mauer’s Hall of Fame induction on July 21.

Weather forecast

With iffy sunshine, light winds and temperatures hovering in the upper 40s, fans might want to plan to dress in layers if they’re headed to the game.

“It could be a little chilly at the stadium — it’s April,” said meteorologist Eric Ahasic early Thursday. “But there have been worse home openers.”

In weather, that is.

What to eat

Earlier this week, the Twins introduced a number of new food offerings that fans can sample for the first time, including smoothies, Union Hmong Kitchen báhn mì brats, baked potatoes, deep-fried Oreos and more.

Correa tweaks routine

Carlos Correa doesn’t remember taking on-field batting practice in 2022. He thinks he didn’t do it once in 2023 either. But the Twins shortstop has decided to switch up his pregame routine this year.

Already, he’s been on the field hitting at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City and American Family Field in Milwaukee before games in the Twins’ first two series of the year.

It won’t be every day — especially as the season wears on and the Twins fall into a routine of playing every day — but it’s a big switch for Correa, who said the last time he hit outside consistently before games was in 2019.

He stopped then as a result of back issues, which forced him to cut down on the number of swings he was taking, he said.

What are the benefits he’s hoping to get out of it?

“You just see the ball travel, you see the ball coming from the batter’s eye,” Correa said. “Different ballparks, different batter’s eyes, and just go out there with my teammates and just spend time with them.”

Briefly

Alex Kirilloff’s 4-for-4 performance on Wednesday was the first four-hit game of his big-league career. It marked the second time the 26-year-old had reached base five times in his career.

On Wednesday in Wisconsin, the Twins won 7-3 over the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale at American Family Field.

… Rocco Baldelli reached 378 wins for his managerial career, which ties him with Gene Mauch for fourth on the Twins’ all-time list.

