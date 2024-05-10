Coming out swinging: Golf fundraiser to benefit New Mexico Brewers Guild

May 10—Enjoy a day of beer and golf with the New Mexico Brewers Guild.

Take your best swing and help the guild's lobbying efforts that support its local brewery members and promotes craft beer events in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Brewers Guild fundraiser golf outing will take place on Monday, May 20, at the Tanoan Country Club's golf course, 10801 Academy Road NE. Registration will take place at 7:30 a.m. with the event beginning at 8 a.m.

Interested golfers can register as a four-person team for $750 or as an individual golfer for $200. Golfers can view and pay for their registration package at charitygolftoday.com/nmbrewers.

Participants will receive breakfast, snacks and beverages, and a goodie bag. They also will receive access to the practice facility, entry to the lunch banquet, and will get to play 18 holes of golf with a golf cart.

"It is kind of a scramble," said Ebbie Edmonston, executive director of the New Mexico Brewers Guild. "So all the teams start on a different hole, just so we can make sure everybody gets through play within the few hours."

Several teams from local breweries will be part of the event including Bosque Brewing Company, Rio Bravo Brewing Co. and Canteen Brewhouse.

"We're not going to have anything on draft," Edmonston said. "It's all going to be canned beers because the idea of taking kegs and a draft box and gas and all that onto the green is a little bit complicated. But all of those beers are included in the (golf registration) price. And along with that, you also get breakfast and lunch. So it's a good two-thirds of your day we'll be hanging out."

Fun games and contests, including a hole-in-one competition, will be part of the golf event. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.

Golfers do not have to be great at the game. It is a casual event where participants can have a good time and drink great local craft beers.

"If you're worried that you're not a good golfer, don't worry, because we have bogeys, mulligans (and other perks) for purchase," Edmonston said. "So if you're worried about not being good, (remember) this is just a fundraiser. It's supposed to be fun, for you to have a good time, and for us to raise a little bit of money. And don't take yourself too seriously because everybody's gonna get a goodie bag, everybody's gonna get some beer, and there's prizes and stuff at the end of it. We just want people to have a good time."

Monies raised from the golf event benefit the New Mexico Brewers Guild.

"All of the events that the New Mexico Brewers Guild puts on are going to be fundraisers for the guild," Edmonston said. "This is one of our biggest events, so all the proceeds from this go towards our lobbying efforts on behalf of our guild members. Every year we're fighting excise tax increases. So that's a big one. (It) seems like every year we've got to fight that. It helps our lobbying efforts."