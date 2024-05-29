Who is coming to the Stillwater Regional? Get to know Oklahoma State baseball's opponents

STILLWATER — A year after taking LSU to the wire in the best-of-three finals in the Men’s College World Series, Florida found itself on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

It was not without some controversy across the national landscape, but the Gators found their way into the field and are headed to the Stillwater Regional along with host and No. 11 national seed Oklahoma State, Big Ten Tournament champion Nebraska and first-timer Niagara.

The double-elimination bracket opens play with Florida taking on Nebraska at 2 p.m. Friday at O’Brate Stadium, followed by OSU and Niagara at 6 p.m.

While Florida’s 28-27 record might now wow most people, it’s a tested program with a wealth of postseason experience. And Nebraska is rolling lately, making for a challenging bracket.

“Niagara, I don’t know a ton about yet, but will learn about soon,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said immediately after the regional announcement Monday morning. “Nebraska, obviously a great run in the Big Ten, and Florida, a team that has had tremendous talent over the years.

“Big-name programs, good coaches, good players. All the things you would expect in a regional.”

The Cowboys are hosting a regional for the third straight year, though they haven’t won one since 2019 — coincidentally, when Nebraska last came to the state for the postseason.

Here’s a look at the three teams coming to town for the Stillwater Regional:

No. 2 seed Nebraska

Nebraska pitcher Brett Sears has a 9-0 record and 2.00 ERA over 99 innings, making 15 starts. Opponents are batting .176 against him.

Record: 39-20

NCAA Tournament history: 18th appearance, first since 2021 (36-35 record)

Leading hitter: Junior catcher Josh Caron leads the Huskers with 16 home runs and 65 RBIs with an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of 1.003 with a .320 batting average.

Leading pitcher: Senior right-hander Brett Sears has a 9-0 record and 2.00 ERA over 99 innings, making 15 starts. Opponents are batting .176 against him.

OSU's all-time record vs. Nebraska: 122-76

Short hops: The Huskers have won nine of their last 11 games. … They dropped their opening game in the Big Ten Tournament but won five straight to take the title. … Caron has hit safely in his last eight games, with at least two hits in five of those, and he had six home runs in six games at the Big Ten Tournament. … Former Cowboy and Edmond Santa Fe product Cayden Brumbaugh has made 35 starts on the infield for the Huskers, batting .309 with 13 stolen bases.

No. 3 seed Florida

Jac Caglianone and Florida lost to LSU in the Men's College World Series championship series last season, but the Gators are the No. 3 seed in the Stillwater Regional this week.

Record: 28-27

NCAA Tournament history: 39th appearance, 16th consecutive (129-85 record)

Leading hitter: Junior first baseman Jac Caglianone is one of the top power hitters in college baseball, leading the Gators with a .415 batting average, 29 home runs and 54 RBIs. He’s sixth nationally with an .844 slugging percentage.

Leading pitcher: Caglianone has made 13 starts on the mound, posting a 4.35 ERA, which is the team’s best among pitchers with multiple starting appearances. He has 68 strikeouts and a .217 opponent batting average over 62 innings.

OSU's all-time record vs. Florida: 5-1

Short hops: The Gators use a balanced approach for their pitching staff. While Caglianone leads the staff with 62 innings, five others have thrown at least 47 this season. Only Caglianone and Liam Peterson have made more than eight starts. … Though Florida ranks seventh nationally with 116 home runs, including seven players with at least 11, the lineup sports just two batters with a batting average over .300. … The Gators won seven of their last 12 games in the regular season, with five of those wins against teams ranked in the top 10 at the time.

No. 4 seed Niagara

Record: 38-15

NCAA Tournament history: First appearance

Leading hitter: Redshirt junior Eric Rataczak was named the MAAC Player of the Year, leading Niagara in batting average (.402), doubles (14), home runs (16), RBIs (67) and several other offensive categories. He has struck out just 23 times in 214 at-bats.

Leading pitcher: Right-hander Zach Cameron has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen, but has thrown a team-high 55 innings, posting a 2.95 ERA and 54 strikeouts with just 19 walks. He has an 8-1 record with 11 saves, having allowed just two home runs in 196 at-bats.

OSU's all-time record vs. Niagara: First meeting

Short hops: Niagara, based in Lewiston, New York, was the No. 2 seed in the MAAC Tournament, upsetting top-seeded Fairfield 10-6 in the championship game to earn the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. … The Purple Eagles enter the regional having won their last eight games. … Niagara isn’t afraid to run, with six players who have attempted at least 10 stolen bases this season, led by Nick Groves, who is 19 for 25.

Oklahoma State baseball schedule in Stillwater Regional

Times subject to change for TV purposes

Friday, May 31

Game 1: Nebraska vs. Florida, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 2: Oklahoma State vs. Niagara, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Monday, June 3

Game 7 (If necessary): Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6, TBD (ESPN+)

