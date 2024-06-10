Coming up roses: Illini track and field season rewind

Jun. 10—A national champion. A runner-up finisher. The Illinois track and field programs put an exclamation point on another exciting year of Illini sports as the last teams in action during the 2023-24 season. N-G sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli offers three takeaways from the NCAA Outdoor Championships:

Championship moment

Rose Yeboah couldn't contain her excitement after a clutch performance on college track's biggest stage. Clearing the bar at 6 feet, 51/2 inches meant Yeboah had matched Georgia's Elena Kulichenko. And that the redshirt junior is now a national champion. Yeboah shared the women's high jump NCAA title with Kulichenko on Saturday afternoon at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at historic Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene. Forget Disney World. Yeboah is going to Paris this summer. The outdoor championships meet and Illinois school-record leap saw the Ghana native automatically qualify for next month's Summer Olympic Games in the French capital. Not only that but Yeboah was the first Illinois women's high jump national champion. Ever.

On second thought

Darja Sopova capped an impressive debut season with the Illini on Saturday with a runner-up finish in the women's triple jump. The Texas transfer finished her junior year by bounding 45-113/4, improving on her own school record to claim silver behind Texas standout Ackelia Smith (47-7 3/4 ). Still, Sopova's feat clinched a sweep of All-American honors for the native of Latvia in the NCAA indoor and outdoor meets. Doing so at the NCAA outdoors had Sopova join Nicole Whitman in 2003 as the only two Illini woman to claim an All-American plaque in the triple jump in program history. The future looks bright for the women's program with Yeboah and Sopova factoring significantly in the team's Big Ten Indoor championship this past February, as well.

A year to remember

Petros Kyprianou was brought in to revitalize track and field at Illinois. His second year as Illini track and field director was the breakthrough one. Especially on the women's side. Kyprianou's Illinois teams tallied a total of 11 All-Americans (six indoors, five outdoors) and nine Big Ten titlists (five indoors, four outdoors) in 2023-24. The outdoor meet featured the Illini women posting the program's best finish since 2013 with the 20 points Illinois earned good enough for 16th place overall in the team standings. On the men's side, the Illini produced six points to place 42nd as Cody Johnston (pole vault) and Tyler Sudduth (shot put) took home All-American honors. That Johnston is a only a true freshman can't be overlooked as far as what's possible for him over the next three years.