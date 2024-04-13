Coming Up Ros(i)e's: How "fearless" Davis played her way into the Cowgirl lineup in year one

Apr. 12—During Rosie Davis' recruitment, OSU coach Kenny Gajewski thought he knew exactly what he was getting.

As a starting shortstop and bottom-of-the-order hitter for the prestigious Tennessee Mojo summer ball team during high school, Davis was thought of as a defensive specialist. That's why OSU fought so hard for her.

Gajewski won the recruiting battle with Florida State for Davis, but when he watched her play last summer before arriving on campus, what he saw made his jaw drop.

"Man, this is a different hitter than I've seen in the past," he said.

The prior summer, Davis routinely batted in the bottom three of the order. The Mojo are regarded as one of the best summer ball programs in the country with some of the best talent, leaving her to be more of a supporting role. In a year's time, she became a part of the main cast.

As a result of several teammates leaving the roster, Davis found herself batting third for a program that would go on to win the Premier Girls Fastpitch national championship.

"Playing the best travel ball schedule that you can play, hitting three-hole on one of the teams that has a good name, it changes the way you have to hit or produce or think," Gajewski said.

Her newfound offense translated to her first Fall Ball session in Stillwater. Enough for her to become a conversation mainstay at OSU's 2024 Softball Media Day and to earn a spot in the Opening Day starting lineup.

"I think she hit .330 or .340 in the fall against good teams and that told me maybe she's a little bit further ahead than I anticipated there," Gajewski said.

The fast progress was duly noted by the OSU staff and the players. Sophomore third baseman Tallen Edwards remembers her first impressions of Davis last fall.

"She's fearless," Edwards said. "Last fall, I was watching her like, 'Does she have it? Does she not have it?' Just trying to figure it out. With all the freshmen on the field, it's like, do they have what it takes?"

Davis blasted her first career home run on February 11 during OSU's 9-1 run-rule win at UCLA. That marked the beginning of a steady descent up the batting order.

She started the year batting eight and jumped up to sixth by game 11. By the time conference play started, Davis was batting fifth.

"We've been trying to hide her down around eight for a long time, then we've just slowly been moving her up," Gajewski said.

"She's been driving in a lot of runs, so she deserves that chance. I'm very happy with what she's done. I think the future's very bright."

An integral part of Gajewski's coaching style is honesty and heavy trust. For Davis, that was fully displayed during the Big 12-opening series at Baylor.

The Cowgirls trailed 2-1 in the seventh inning of game three with the series on the line. Senior Scotland David was on second base with no outs. Before Davis stepped up to the plate, Gajewski gave his freshman second baseman a choice:

"Do you want to bunt or do you want to hit?"

The runner needed to be advanced to third under any circumstances necessary. Davis made her decision. "I want to hit."

Davis slapped a ground ball to first base, successfully moving David to third. OSU would go on to score two runs in the inning, taking the lead and winning the game — and the series.

"It really turned the game for us," Gajewski said. "It got pressure on them and with a runner on third, it opened us up to do some great things."

Two weeks later, she saw that trust again. The Cowgirls were fresh off a midweek loss at Tulsa and in the midst of an abysmal offensive stretch. Something needed to change.

Gajewski placed Davis at the leadoff spot for game two of OSU's series against BYU. He wasn't sure if Davis had ever batted leadoff before in her softball career.

He didn't care, either.

In her new spot at the top of the order, Davis drilled a home run and reached base safely seven times in the five games she was in that spot.

"I actually never batted leadoff in my entire life, never," Davis said. "But I like[d] it a lot."

Through 40 games, Davis is second among full-time Cowgirl starters in batting average (.358), third in hits (39) and RBI (26) and tied for first in walks (17). It's rare for a freshman to excel in so many areas, especially in walks.

"She just continues to amaze me," Gajewski said. "She continues to hit and take junior and senior type at-bats...I kind of have forgotten the fact that she's a young kid."

Davis is one half of a dynamic freshman tandem between herself and first baseman Karli Godwin. The two are roommates and on occasion have found themselves batting second and third in the order for one of the top programs in the country.

When asked why things have felt so smooth in year one, the answer is easy for Davis: It's all about the people. The culture. The Cowgirl way.

"This team is so amazing and we're all so close already," Davis said. "I don't have a single day here that I'm not smiling or having fun."