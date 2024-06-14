‘He’s coming’ – Real Madrid staff sure of key summer signing

Those behind the scenes at La Liga giants Real Madrid appear to be increasingly confident in the club’s chances of landing a leading summer transfer target.

That’s according to Relevo, who have on Friday provided an insight into the latest developments in Spain’s capital.

Fresh off another season to remember for all at the club, Real Madrid’s backroom staff were treated to a special celebration earlier today.

As much took place at Valdebebas, as reward for the efforts of all involved over the course of the campaign.

And, amongst what was a jovial atmosphere, with food to spare and even a live band, one message was repeatedly shared amongst those in attendance.

As per Relevo, this message related to the transfer market, and was an unwavering one:

“Leny Yoro is coming”.

LOSC Lille sensation Yoro has of course been hotly tipped to take his talents to the Santiago Bernabéu with a view to next season, ahead of the expiration of his contract terms in 12 months’ time.

And, if the latest word stemming from Valdebebas is anything to go by, it would appear that Florentino Pérez and co, once again, have gotten their man…

Conor Laird | GSFN