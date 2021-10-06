Up-and-coming Panthers make some noise acquiring Stephon Gilmore from Patriots | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Dan Wetzel discuss the 3-1 Carolina Panthers trading a 6th round pick to the New England Patriots for the former Defensive Player of the Year, and shutdown cornerback. In doing so, they not only strengthened their team, but kept Gilmore away from the Buccaneers and Cowboys. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.