Coming off unbelievable campaign, Cooper Kupp starts this season with a bang

Cooper Kupp is still unguardable.

Kupp is coming off one of the greatest seasons in NFL history. He was a monster for the Los Angeles Rams, producing big stat lines each week and capping it with the game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl. He won Super Bowl MVP. In retrospect, he probably should have been regular season MVP too.

Kupp is still fantastic and clutch. Big surprise. In the first half of the first game of the NFL season, Kupp had an instant impact.

Kupp had eight catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in the first half against the Buffalo Bills. He had a big play on a fourth-and-2 when the Rams were trailing 10-0, though a push from his offensive linemen got him over the first-down marker. Later in that drive, Kupp had a great route and greater footwork to get his first touchdown of the season.

It was the type of play Rams opponents saw over and over last season.

Kupp, who was NFL Offensive Player of the Year last season, had 178 catches, 2,425 yards, 22 touchdowns including playoffs. We might never see a season like that again. Though, if anyone can do it again, it might be Kupp. He was a popular pick in fantasy leagues. Already, fantasy players are pretty happy if they got Kupp with that top-four pick.

Defenses had an entire offseason to figure out how to slow down Kupp. The Bills didn't have the answer.