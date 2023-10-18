Coming off its first win, UConn carries momentum into Saturday's home game

Oct. 17—STORRS — Fresh off a bye week that came after the season's first win, the UConn football team is rested and rejuvenated.

Spirits are high.

The Huskies are determined to build off their best performance this season — a 38-31 road victory at Rice on Oct. 7.

"It felt great," redshirt junior Cam Ross said on Tuesday. "It's something that we all feel should have come a while ago. It was good to finally get it out of the way. Our mindset is to treat every game like that one, just treat every game like it's the last one.

"We need to win every game. We can't look ahead. We have to worry about winning today."

Standing at 1-5, the Huskies will shoot for two wins in a row on Saturday against South Florida (3-4) at 3:30 p.m. at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

During the break, UConn healed up and started to prepare for the second half of the regular season. Four of their last six games are on the road.

While the win certainly made the bye week better, it didn't change the team's attitude and effort in practice, according to coach Jim Mora.

And that's a good thing.

"If you're trying to become a solid program, which we're trying to do and it's a process and it takes a long time considering where this place was, then you see a consistency of performance and effort in practice and concentration and intensity regardless if you win or lose," Mora said. "It should just never waver.

"... I want to see progress every day regardless of circumstance and that's what we've seen."

Signs indicate the Huskies are making progress in several areas. They've had more takeaways than giveaways in the last two games.

Let's start with the offense.

Behind the improved play of redshirt junior quarterback TaQuan Roberson, the Huskies finally have some offensive pop. They averaged 35.5 points in the last two games after averaging 13 points in the first four.

It's the first time since 2010 that UConn has scored 30 points in two consecutive games. A statistic that Mora called mind-blowing.

"We're just making plays and executing better," Ross said. "We're getting the chemistry going a little bit. We know we've got to pick it up. We're trying to stay on the gas right now,"

Roberson looks confident and comfortable at the helm. In the last two games, he's completed 38 of 51 passes for 470 yards and four touchdowns. He's had just one interception.

"My confidence definitely has risen from getting reps and playing in four games now," Roberson said.

Extended playing time also has helped Roberson, who basically missed all of last season after suffering a season-ending injury early in the 2022 opener. He's hit for some big plays — something that had been lacking from the attack — against Rice, connecting on touchdown passes of 41 and 59 yards.

"His decision-making is really good," Mora said. "And it starts with the way he practices. He practices with a real intent to get better. He's connecting more with his receivers. He understands the offense because he's played in games. I think there's a level of growth that happens in games that doesn't necessarily happen in practice because of the competition. It brings the best out of you.

"His growth has been great. ... And I think he'll continue to grow because he's not satisfied."

It's no surprise that UConn's offensive improvement coincided with the defense's inspired play.

After forcing just one turnover in the first four games, the Huskies have created six turnovers in the last two.

"Defensively, we're playing with more certainty in what we're doing, so you play faster," Mora said. "It's playing with just maniacal effort so you are at the football when the football comes out and they're not beating you to it.

It all adds up to UConn being more competitive.

The Huskies want to experience that winning feeling again this weekend.

"After the last game, it was a great sigh of relief to come in the locker room with a win," Roberson said. "I just feel like as a team we're just hungry to continue to get that feeling again."

News and notes

Saturday is UConn's annual cancer awareness game. The Huskies will wear a special logo on their helmets. "We think it is important to use whatever small stage we have to bring awareness to something that's much larger than what we do here, so we're going to take that opportunity every year to do that," Mora said. ... UConn has added Duke to its future schedules, with games set in 2025 (home) 2026 (away), 2029 (home) and 2030 (away). ... During his free Saturday last weekend, Mora watched college football games, including Washington — his alma mater — beating Oregon. "I had the TV on watching one game, then I had two IPads tuned into two other games and a game on my phone."

