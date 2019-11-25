Coming off a demoralizing loss, Smith's new culture will be tested

Last weekend's heart-breaking 54-53 loss to Washington State may haunt Beaver fans' dreams for quite awhile. Jonathan Smith can't let it haunt his players' dreams, either. Oregon State (5-6, 4-4 Pac-12) still has one more opportunity to become bowl eligible this Saturday at Autzen Stadium against No. 14 Oregon (9-2, 6-1 Pac-12).

The spread for the game has Oregon by 18 points. Pundits are not expecting the game to be close, but the Beavers have won four road-conference games as underdogs this season, so they shouldn't be fazed.

Given the nature of the loss, I think we will learn a lot from just how far the culture in Corvallis has come along since Smith took over when his alma mater takes on the Ducks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Now, the result of the Civil War will not negatively change the perception of Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith. The turnaround he's orchestrated in Corvallis has been nothing short of remarkable. He inherited a 1-11 football team whose lone win was against FCS Portland State, a team that blew a last second field goal to end up losing the game. It's safe to say that when Smith took the job, there weren't a lot of programs that looked more dire than Oregon State. Now two seasons later, Smith has his team with a chance to make a bowl game for the first time since 2013.

Story continues

Coaching his players off a sad loss is familiar territory for the Beavers head coach. Smith has had the Beavers come back strong to win the games the following week three times this season. After their comeback against Stanford fell short, they went on the road and lit up UCLA. After being embarassed by Utah at home, the Beavers once again went on the road and won at Cal. When the offense failed to score against Washington, the Beavers defeated Arizona State the following week.

But, the heartbreak felt after the Cougars loss was different. The Beavers could taste a bowl game appearance before getting it snatched from them on the second to last play of the game. The players must have been in a sense of shock when Cougars running back Max Borghi backed up his win guarantee. But in college football, the grieving process of a loss must be completed by the following day on Sunday, or else you're in trouble.

How the Beavers come out and respond from such a defeat may be Smith's largest test of his culture yet. The winner of the Pac-12 North will be the best team the Beavers have played coming off a loss all season. The Ducks haven't lost at home yet and will look to have a response of their own coming off their first Pac-12 loss.

Also, it's the Civil War: the Beavers' most important game of the season. Not only is it a rivalry game, but it's their last chance to qualify for a bowl game. They should be plenty hungry for this game, but if they come out flat, then maybe Smith's turnaround isn't as far along as we thought. Given the circumstances on both sides, either performance would be understandable.

But, if they come out and compete with among the conference's best coming off a demoralizing loss, then there will be indisputable evidence that Smith's culture reset has completed a 180-degree rotation from the Gary Andersen days.

Coming off a demoralizing loss, Smith's new culture will be tested originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest