What is coming to Netflix in December 2023?

With a new day eventually comes a brand new month. With a new month comes new movies, series, and shows to put on your list to watch on Netflix. Here’s the full slate of titles coming to the streaming service in December 2023:

December 1st

Basketball Wives (Seasons 3-4) – Reality series.

Big Brother (Season 6 and Season 17) – Reality series.

Black Swan (2010) – Thriller.

Blockers (2018) – Teenage comedy.

Boyz n the Hood (1991) – Crime drama following three people living in the Crenshaw ghetto of LA.

Burlesque (2010) – C classic musical.

College Hill: Celebrity Edition (Season 1) – Reality series.

DC Movie Collection Including: Man of Steel (2013) Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) Suicide Squad (2016) Wonder Woman (2017) Justice League (2017) Shazam! (2019) Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) Wonder Woman: 1984 (2020) The Suicide Squad (2021) DC League of Super-Pets (2022) The Batman (2022) Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)



Fisk (Season 2) – Australian comedy series.

Gajen Nad Professional Mixed Breed (2023) – Malaysian stand-up comedy special.

Good Boys (2019) – Comedy about three sixth graders ditching school to prep for their first kisses.

Holey Moley (Multiple Seasons) – Family competition golf series.

Hunter Killer (2018) – Action thriller.

Insidious (2010) – Horror film.

L.A. Confidential (1997) – Crime drama.

May December (2023) Netflix Original – Acquired drama film.

Lucy (2014) – Sci-fi action movie.

One Piece (Season 19) – Anime series.

Radical Wolfe (2023) – Documentary on the writer Tom Wolfe.

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems (Season 1) – Reality series.

She’s All That (1999) – Romantic comedy.

She’s The Man (2006) – Romantic comedy reboot to She’s All That.

Sweet Home (Season 2) Netflix Original – The return of the South Korean horror series.

Taken (2008) – Action film where he’ll stop at literally nothing to find his daughter.

Taken 2 (2012) – Action thriller sequel.

The Commuter (2018) – Action thriller.

The Meg (2018) – Action-horror.

Women on the Edge (2023) Netflix Original – Argentinian comedy movie.

Who We Become (2023) ARRAY Releasing – Filipino documentary.

December 2nd

Welcome to Samdal-ri (Season 1) Netflix Original – New Korean drama series.

December 3rd

Tale of the Nine Tailed (Season 1) – K-drama fantasy romance series.

The Super Mario Bros Movie (2023) – The box office blockbuster video-game adaptation.

December 4th

Dew Drop Diaries

Dew Drop Diaries (Season 2) Netflix Original – The return of the DreamWorks Animated series.

Till Death (Season 3) – Middle Eastern drama.

December 5th

I Can Only Imagine (2018) – Christian biopic drama. Follows the life of composer Bart Millard.

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

Top Chef (Seasons 6 and 15) – Cooking reality series.

December 6th

Blood Coast (Season 1) Netflix Original – French action series.

Christmas As Usual (2023) Netflix Original – Norwegian Christmas romantic-comedy movie.

December 7th

Analog Squad (Season 1) Netflix Original – Thai drama.

Fermat’s Cuisine (Limited Series) – Math to cooking.

High Tides (Season 1) Netflix Original – Belgian teen romance series.

Hilda (Season 3) Netflix Original –Kids animated series based on the books.

I Hate Christmas (Season 2) Netflix Original – Italian Christmas-themed drama.

My Life with the Walter Boys (Season 1) Netflix Original – Coming-of-age series.

Naga (2023) Netflix Original – South African teen high school drama.

The Archies (2023) Netflix Original – Bollywood musical adaptation of the classic comic book.

World War II: From the Frontline (Season 1) Netflix Original – Documentary series that looks back at WWII.

December 8th

Blood Vessel (2023) Netflix Original – Nigerian drama.

Leave The World Behind (2023) Netflix Original – Thriller movie.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 6) Netflix Original –Reality cooking show.

December 9th

Love and Monsters (2020) – Sci-fi movie.

December 12th

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on the comedians’ friendships.

Singles Inferno (Season 3) Netflix Original – Next season of the Korean reality series.

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team (Season 1) Netflix Original – Sports documentary series.

December 13th

1670 (Season 1) Netflix Original – Polish mockumentary period series.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 5) Netflix Original – Car reality series.

If I Were Luísa Sonza (2023) Netflix Original – Brazilian documentary.

The Influencer (Season 1) Netflix Original – Colombian romantic drama series.

December 14th

As the Crow Flies (Season 2) Netflix Original – Turkish drama series.

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy (Android and iOS) Netflix Games – The definitive edition of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Married At First Sight (Season 14) – Dating reality series.

The Crown (Season 6 – Part 2) Netflix Original – The final part of the final season of Netflix series.

Yu Yu Hakusho (Season 1) Netflix Original – A live-action Japanese adaptation of the classic manga.

December 15th

​Carol & The End of The World (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Animated series.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023) Netflix Original – The chickens are back.

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish documentary.

Familia (2023) Netflix Original – Family drama.

Martin (Multiple Seasons) – 1990s sitcom.

The Golden Hour (Season 1) – Dutch crime drama series.

The Hills (Seasons 3-4) – Reality series.

YOH’ Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original – New holiday-themed romantic comedy series.

December 16th

Neighbors (2014) – Comedy about a couple with a newborn being terrorized by local youths.

December 18th

Bank of Dave (2023) – British biopic film on Dave Fishwick.

Mush-Mush and the Mushables (Season 1) – Animated comedy series.

The Swan Princess: Far Longer Than Forever (2023) – Kids animated movie.

December 19th

Project Runway (Season 17) – Reality series.

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

December 20th

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (Season 1) Netflix Original – Teenage drama.

Maestro (2023) Netflix Original – Biopic on the late conductor/composer Leonard Bernstein.

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (2023) Netflix Original – Special follow-up to the Brazilian spin-off.

Taming of the Shrewd 2 (2023) Netflix Original – Polish sequel.

December 21st

Flipping Out (Seasons 4-5) – Reality series.

Like Flowers in Sand (Season 1) Netflix Original – K-drama series.

December 22nd

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1 – Part 1) Netflix Original – Korean horror series.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire (2023) Netflix Original – Sci-fi epic.

December 23rd

Tayo The Little Bus (Season 6) – Kids animated series.

December 24th

A Vampire in the Family (2023) Netflix Original – Brazilian family movie about an ex-soccer player.

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie: Catch the Gingerbread Man (2023) – Animated kids special.

The Manny (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican drama series.

December 25th

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

Star Trek: Prodigy (Season 1) – The first season of the animated Star Trek series.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (New Episodes) – Anime series.

December 26th

Thank You, I’m Sorry (2023) Netflix Original – Swedish comedy.

December 27th

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (2023) Netflix Original – The brutal conditions of an infamous wilderness therapy camp are exposed.

Inside Story (2011) – Sports drama.

December 28th

Pokémon Concierge (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new stop-motion animated series based on the classic card-collecting game.

December 29th

Money Heist: Berlin (Season 1) Netflix Original – A spin-off to the beloved La Casa de Papel series.

