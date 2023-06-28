Who is coming to the Jones brothers' charity softball game? A look at the rosters
The second annual A&A All The Way Softball charity game is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, one hour after the 6:30 p.m. home run derby, at Southwest University Park and it does bring the star power.
Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons, PSV Eindhoven striker and San Elizario native Ricardo Pepi, along with Aaron Jones, of course, headline the Showtyme roster.
Alvin Vino All-Stars get the other former UTEP stars in the NFL, Nik Needham and Roy Robertson-Harris, as well as up-and-coming boxer Kayla Gomez.
There are 11 current or former NFL players on the roster, including five current or former Packers and three current Dolphins.
More: Aaron Jones excited to bring celebrity softball game back to El Paso
"It’s very important, it’s just one of the ways to give back to the community, bring celebrities who have never seen El Paso to get to experience the culture and the people," Aaron Jones said. "We get to bring them in and show them our town, our city and how the people really are. It’s huge."
Will the star of the game end up being someone like Rachel Shaeffer, a former UTEP softball star, or Montwood softball coach Cynthia Hernandez? Or will it be one of the social media influencers?
Purely from the star perspective, Team Aaron will get the nod with Pepi and Parsons. Here's a look at who's coming.
Team Showtyme includes Micah Parsons, Ricardo Pepi
Aaron Jones, Green Bay running back, UTEP alum
Micah Parsons, Dallas linebacker
Ricardo Pepi, PSV Eindhoven striker
George Hill, Indiana Pacers of the NBA
Davon House, New Mexico State football cornerback played seven NFL seasons, including with Jones on the Green Bay, 2017-18
Jeff Wilson Jr., Miami running back
Tyler Goodson, Green Bay running back
Shemar Jean-Charles, Green Bay running back
Deion Hankins, UTEP running back
Rachel Shaeffer, UTEP softball alum
Cynthia Hernandez, Montwood softball coach
Kirko Bangz, rapper
Leslie Les Do Makeup, make-up artist
Vlex Galindo, social media influencer
Dickie Williams, business owner
Evan George Vourazeris, actor
Steven Loos, financial advisor
Shawn Abboud
Mike Bradshaw
Anthony Christmas
Vino All Stars includes Nik Needham, Krystall Poppin
Alvin Jones, UTEP football alum
Nik Needham, UTEP alum, Miami cornerback
Roy Robertson-Harris, UTEP alum, Jacksonville end
Eric Stokes Jr., Green Bay cornerback
Mike Carter, New York Jets running back
Deshon Elliott, Miami safety
Danny Cashout, social media influencer
Jay Kinda Funny, social media influencer
Krystall Poppin, rapper
Kalaii Griffin II, UTEP football alum
Rey Flores, UTEP football alum
Chris Carson, former NFL running back in Seattle
Johnny Kage, radio personality
Terra Maguregui, business manager
Daniel Martinez
Erick Lopez, actor
Lorenzo Sandoval Jr.
Darrin Lipscomb
This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Aaron Jones softball roster includes Micah Parsons, Ricardo Pepi