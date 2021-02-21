Coming in hot! Kurt Busch blows through the infield grass at Daytona
Watch as Kurt Busch runs his No. 1 Chevrolet through the grass while leading at the Daytona Road Course.
What a refreshing sight it was to see Mikaela Shiffrin basking in the afternoon sunlight after another successful day in the Italian Dolomites. After collecting her fourth medal in as many races Saturday by taking bronze in the concluding slalom, the American skier was asked if she was content with how everything went over these two weeks. Hopefully somewhere in these two weeks I can do some good skiing.’
The former Heisman winner may be a free agent sooner than later.
A long jumper was reduced to tears when officials mistakenly erased her mark after a leap that could have brought her a gold medal at the Spanish athletics championships on Sunday. Maria Vicente, 19, appeared to have recorded a distance above 6.50 metres with her first leap but the mark was rubbed out by two officials in the pit, who believed she had fouled. Replays showed the Catalan athlete, who won gold in the pentathlon on Friday, had not over-stepped the mark and she was given another attempt after officials recognised their mistake.
James Harden scored 37, but that's not what people are talking about.
Because the Lakers are hard-capped, they essentially get one shot to upgrade the roster. Do they use that shot on Cousins?
Is it all that odd, Naomi?
Deion Sanders led Jackson State to a 53-0 victory in front of former Cowboys teammate Troy Aikman
After a loss at the buzzer to the Hornets, Steve Kerr said Draymond Green "crossed the line" with his technicals in the final seconds.
The NFL rumor mill is picking up. With trade winds blowing and the start of free agency less than a month away, our experts reveal the offseason chatter they want to believe.
It didn’t take long for Novak Djokovic to make his intentions clear: All that matters to him from here on out is catching Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings. “I mean, I don’t feel like I’m old or tired or anything like that,” he said.
Yana Kunitskaya was the underdog heading into UFC Fight Night 185 but pulled off a significant win.
The San Francisco 49ers have a slew of free agents who could follow Robert Saleh to the New York Jets.
"He could've turned into (The) Undertaker and stood straight up and eat all those shots."
Max Homa, who graduated from Valencia High in Santa Clarita, beats Tony Finau in a playoff to win the Genesis Invitational for his second PGA Tour title.
Former Yankees great Reggie Jackson is stepping down from his post as a special advisor for the Bronx Bombers, he told The New York Post on Sunday.
Check out some of the latest news from the Cardinals' division rival San Francisco 49ers.
It’s been nine days — and counting — since the Texans acquiesced to J.J. Watt‘s request to be released. Reports have trickled out since then of this team’s interest or that team’s interest. The Titans even admitted their interest in the defensive end. The Packers, Browns, Bills and Steelers are others who reportedly are possibilities [more]
Ball may only be 28 games into his rookie season, but the Hornets guard has already left quite an impression with his teammates.
Official Josh Tiven didn't like how Redick passed him the ball after a whistle.
Novak Djokovic's "unbelievable" performance to win his ninth Australian Open final was a statement to the young guns looking to break the stranglehold of the "Big Three" on Grand Slam titles, according to seven-times major winner Mats Wilander. Arguments over which of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal or Djokovic are the greatest men's champion of all time might rage long after they hang up their rackets, but at Melbourne Park's Rod Laver Arena the Serbian is in a class of his own.