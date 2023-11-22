He’s coming home: Bryce James, the son of Lebron James, is heading back to Sierra Canyon

Bryce James is heading back to the high school where he spent the last two seasons. The three-star guard, who is the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is heading back home.

On Tuesday, Bryce James officially unenrolled from Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, California) and intends to re-enroll at Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California). The junior spent the first two years of high school at Sierra Canyon.

The Trailblazers have already started their season and are 2-0.

His father, Lebron James, notoriously left his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers to take his talents to Miami. He spent four seasons in south Florida before returning to Cleveland, where he won an NBA championship in 2016.

The decision by Bryce James isn’t quite as momentous, but it is still noteworthy in the world of prep basketball. The story was first broken by Sports Illustrated.

In the 247 Sports Composite, Bryce James is the No. 135 recruit in the nation in the class of 2025. He holds offers from Duquesne and Ohio State.

