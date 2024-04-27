‘Coming home;’ Alter grad transferring to UD after 2 seasons at Marshall

A Miami Valley native says he’s coming home to play basketball for the University of Dayton.

Jacob Conner, a Dayton native and Archbishop Alter High School graduate, has announced he’s committing to UD.

“Can’t wait to see the Flyer Faithful at UD Arena for my first game with my new teammates,” Conner wrote on X, formally Twitter.

Conner also shared a graphic with him wearing a Flyers jersey that said “Coming Home.”

The junior guard played the last two seasons at Marshall University. He entered the transfer portal at the beginning of the month.

Conner averaged 6.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists for the Thundering Herd last season, according to ESPN.

