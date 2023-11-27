Coming or going? Some Senior Day participants may return to Texas for 2024 football season

Ahead of a 57-7 win over Texas Tech on Friday, the Texas football program honored 23 players as part of its Senior Day ceremony.

Same place, same time in 2024?

The Red Raider wrecking may not be the last appearance at Royal-Memorial Stadium for some of the Senior Day participants. With exceptions for players like Jett Bush, Christian Jones, Keilan Robinson, Ryan Sanborn and T'Vondre Sweat, most of the ceremony's honorees actually have at least one year of eligibility left due to previously-used redshirts and the COVID exemption.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks at his playbook with offensive lineman Jake Majors (65) during the game against Kansas State at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 in Austin.

Some of those players will still leave Texas to pursue their dreams of playing in the NFL once this season ends while others will just move on from college football. The door is open for some of the players to return, though.

"If there's any doubt, they should walk (in the ceremony) because they deserve that opportunity to get their name announced and to go out," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said in his postgame press conference. "We have some meetings to have with our players here moving forward. I've said this before, I'm not naive to players leaving to go to the NFL Draft. I'm not naive to players going in the portal anymore. That's the day and age of college football that we're in right now."

Sarkisian pointed out that Jordan Whittington participated in Senior Day festivities last year, but the receiver returned to the Longhorns this season. Earlier in the week, Jones told reporters that his 12-year-old sister had jokingly texted the sixth-year offensive lineman that "so you're going to run out the tunnel again? That's so lame."

Texas center Jake Majors was among the Longhorns who were recognized on Friday. Majors, who has made 39 starts in college, has one year of eligibility left. Following a blowout win that secured UT's spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, Majors said he hadn't yet made up his mind about his future.

"I kind of just did the senior shenanigans because I graduate in December," Majors said. "But I'll probably solidify my decision after the season's done to be quite frank with you."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football honored 23 seniors last Friday, but some may come back