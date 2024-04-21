Coming from DII level, Jay Harris looking to have an impact at Oregon

If you look at Jay Harris, you don’t see an inexperienced running back. His size and speed paint the picture of someone who is capable of having a long career. If you watch his game film, you don’t see a player who should be playing at the Division II level, starting for Northwest Missouri State.

For various reasons, though, that’s where Harris found himself before making the leap to the FBS level and landing with the Oregon Ducks this offseason. Now he’s looking to prove that what he did on the field at the DII level will translate to Autzen Stadium.

So far, he’s feeling comfortable with the transition.

“Guys are bigger, stronger, faster,” Harris said on Saturday after Oregon’s second spring scrimmage. “I’ve adapted pretty well. Faster pace, but overall I’ve been adapting well since I’ve been here.”

The Ducks’ head coach would agree. On Saturday, Lanning told media members that Harris found his way into the endzone for multiple scores on the day.

“It was a good day for Jay,” Lanning said. “I think he had two touchdowns out there. He still needs to work on the details, right? You know, learning what he needs to be doing consistently. But it was a solid, solid practice from today.”

What Harris brings to the table is different from the other backs on the roster. While both Jordan James and Noah Whittington have proven with their stats that they can play at a high level, it is the size that Harris brings which intrigues fans. Standing at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, the former Bearcat can overpower you with his bulk, but is also a threat to beat you on the outside with his speed.

“He’s a big physical guy,” James said of Harris earlier this spring. “He’s hard to tackle. He’s going to be hard to bring down. He’s going to be somebody that helps us win some ballgames.”

While all of the talent might be there for Harris, what he needs to continue to do this spring is find his role in the offense. James is expected to be the workhorse back to start while Whittington continues to recover from last year’s knee injury, but figuring out where Harris fits in will be key.

Whether it’s as a power back, a third-down back, or an every-down back, there’s an early belief that the former DII star will be a difference maker. We’ve seen him do it against lesser competition, now we just need to see it inside Autzen.

