Who’s coming to Clemson? See schedule, opponents for Tigers’ NCAA baseball regional

The Clemson Regional is set.

The Tigers baseball team is the No. 6 overall seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament will host No. 2 Vanderbilt, No. 3 Coastal Carolina and No. 4 High Point in a regional starting this Friday, the NCAA announced on Monday afternoon.

Clemson will play its first game Friday against High Point.

Heading into Monday’s selection show, Clemson already knew it was a top 16 national seed and would be hosting tournament baseball.

But the Tigers are now locked in a top 8 national seed for the second season in a row under coach Erik Bakich, meaning they’ve earned the right to host a super regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium if they advance past the regional round.

Clemson (41-14) finished the season going 15-11 over its last 26 games after a 26-3 start. But the Tigers still won the ACC’s Atlantic Division with a 20-10 conference record, and strong RPI and strength of schedule metrics (both overall and in non-conference play) helped them secure a national seed and home-field advantage.

The Tigers enter the postseason seeking their first College World Series appearance since 2010 — and, perhaps more pressingly, their first best-of-three super regional round since 2010. Since its last trip to Omaha under former coach Jack Leggett, Clemson has appeared in 10 NCAA regionals and failed to advance all 10 times.

The Tigers have also failed to advance out of five straight home regionals, including in 2023, when Clemson was the No. 4 overall seed in Bakich’s first season but went 1-2 with losses to regional champ Tennessee and Charlotte at its home ballpark.

