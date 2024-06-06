Coming back from injuries, Xavier recruit Nolan Galla settles into new role for state-bound Providence. ‘Ready to run.’

Early this season, Providence’s Nolan Galla came to a tough realization. He knew it was time to make an unselfish move.

Galla, a junior infielder and Xavier recruit, was expected to be a key part of the Celtics’ lineup this spring. But he had been battling injuries and simply wasn’t himself out on the field.

“I would be at practice and I just wasn’t feeling it,” Galla said. “I have so much faith in coach (Mark) Smith, and I was just thinking that I needed to tell him the truth.”

Galla told Smith to put him on the bench.

“I didn’t want to do bad for the team,” Galla said. “If I’m not 100% and I’m in the lineup, this team isn’t going to get where we want to be. There are guys behind me I know can pick me up and do just as good as I could.

“I have so much faith in these guys, and I know they’re all going to do better than I ever could at 50%. I have so much heart and love for these guys, and they mean so much to me.”

Galla, who has remained a vocal presence in Providence’s dugout supporting his teammates, has found a new role as a pinch runner.

During Monday’s Class 4A Crestwood Supersectional at Ozinga Field, Galla scored a run in a 3-2 win over Mount Carmel. He was also on the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning when Jackson Smith delivered a walk-off single to send the Celtics to state.

“Getting out there on base with Enzo (Infelise) and Jackson coming up, I know they’re going to get hits, so I’ve just got to be ready to run,” Galla said. “Being able to run for the best guys in the state is awesome.”

Galla will look to wreak some havoc on the basepaths at 4 p.m. Friday when Providence (31-8) takes on two-time defending state champion Edwardsville (31-8) in a state semifinal at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet.

Mark Smith said he was proud of Galla for being a great teammate. Junior Eddie Olszta has been the primary player stepping in for Galla, become the starting second baseman.

Olszta has taken full advantage, hitting .379 with 20 runs, two home runs and 27 RBIs.

“Nolan didn’t feel like he was playing up to his capabilities,” Smith said. “It says a lot about his character to say, ‘You know what, I’m going to step back. Let Eddie take that job and I’m just going to do whatever I can to help the team.'”

Galla got healthier as the season went on and has picked up some at-bats here and there, but he has accepted his primary role will be as a runner.

“He’s starting to feel better now,” Smith said of Galla. “It was at the point where we’re just kind of rolling with this lineup and he understands that.

“That’s a true team player there, and that’s the epitome of our baseball program.”

Providence is the only program in Illinois to win three straight baseball state championships, accomplishing that trifecta in 4A from 2014 through 2016.

“I know it’s going to be a storyline,” Smith said. “(Edwardsville) is trying to tie our record, and it’s up to us to stop them.”

It’s a showdown that Galla can’t wait for.

While it hasn’t been the easiest spring for him, he’s grateful for the chance to be on the field with his teammates at state.

“It was rough for me, but they all had my back,” Galla said. “They’re awesome teammates, an awesome catching staff, and the way they pushed me through everything was awesome.

“Being able to run for these guys and being able to be here for them and be a part of this means everything to me.”