"It is like coming back full circle": NMSU receivers coach finds success at alma mater

There may not be anyone happier in the New Mexico State football program these days than wide receivers coach Tony Sanchez.

Sanchez is a former standout receiver for the Aggies and knows the history of the program as well as anyone and that makes this year's success even more special as 10-4 New Mexico State prepares for 8-4 Fresno State in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 16 at University Stadium in Albuquerque. Kickoff is set for 3:45 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN.

The Aggies are making their second straight trip to a bowl game and looking for back-to-back bowl wins. In 2017, NMSU also won a bowl game under coach Doug Martin.

"To be a part of the success this season and the past two seasons has been remarkable," Sanchez said. "I played here in the 1990s and we battle hard, we fought hard. We had a really good offense in 1995 and finished 4-7. We had some really good moments on offense. Jim Hess was the head coach when I played, then Tony Samuel had some good moments after as a coach. The bowl team in 2017 was good."

Tony Sanchez

But the Aggies have really come alive under second-year coach Jerry Kill, who hired Sanchez to come back to Las Cruces.

"It is like coming back full circle," Sanchez said. "Being back around familiar streets, with the campus, with people I know. It's been a happy time in my coaching career to see us where we are now. We're excited, we're optimistic about how things are going and we want to continue to build. Learning from coach Kill has been great and he's been a mentor."

Sanchez had 54 receptions for 741 yards and five touchdowns during his playing days with the Aggies, then it was on to his coaching career. He coached on the high school level at Organ Mountain (formerly Onate HS) in Las Cruces where he was part of a state title team in 2002.

Then he became a successful high school coach in California and Nevada, including a tremendous stint at Bishop Gorman from 2009-14. Bishop Gorman went 85-5 and was recognized nationally as one of the best in the country.

Then it was off to college coaching for Sanchez, where he led the UNLV program from 2015-19. He helped raise money for the $34 million Fertitta Football Complex. After UNLV, it was off to Texas Christian University where he was an offensive analyst.

"I've been fortunate to have had a variety of experiences and that's helped my growth as a person, as a coach," Sanchez said. "I've been fortunate to have been at a lot of great places and I've learned from every place I've been. Coming back to Las Cruces, I've seen people that I've coached, I've heard from lots of former teammates at NMSU and that's been a great thing. Seeing New Mexico State have success means a lot to me personally and to our school and community."

Sanchez is close to family as well. His brother, Kenny, is the head coach at Organ Mountain and he's got family in El Paso, including his niece Jade Rodriguez, who is the head softball coach at Riverside High School and a former standout softball player at Americas High School in El Paso and UTEP.

"My uncle Tony is someone, who has been a mentor to me and is someone I look up to," Rodriguez said. "We talk about coaching and he's been great to me and helpful in me growing as a coach. He's coached at different levels and had lots of different experiences and he's shared many things with me. It's great to see him be successful and I know New Mexico means a lot to him. It's been great having him close by to family."

