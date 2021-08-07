COMIC BOOKS: Wolverine

Aug. 7—You don't have to have read any of the more recent X-Men titles to pick up "Wolverine."

But it would help to understand this book collecting the first five issues of Wolverine's return to having his own title for the first time in several years and after his return from his death in the comics.

Especially since even though this is a solo Wolverine title, it's tied closely to the X-Men.

The basics: The X-Men and all other mutants have tired of persecution from mankind. So, they have formed their own nation on the living island of Krakoa. In exchange for being recognized as a nation and being left in peace, they promise not only to return peace but to offer life-saving medications to the world.

There are plenty of other backstories about Krakoa and the X-nation — enough to wonderfully, and at times confusingly, fill several Marvel X titles. But these appear to be the key ingredients to know to fully enjoy "Wolverine."

Oh, yeah, and mutantkind has the ability to resurrect any of their fallen members. OK, think that covers it.

Writer Benjamin Percy and a team of artists that includes Adam Kubert revive a Wolverine that is brutal yet tragic, unstoppable yet vulnerable, humorous yet serious. The writing is splendid. The art action-packed.

Here, Wolverine investigates a plot to smuggle and corrupt some of the meds sent from Krakoa to the rest of the world. He battles long-time foe Omega Red. And if nationhood is good enough for mutants, why not vampires led by Dracula? The vampire nation storyline has also been an ongoing subplot in "The Avengers."

This return of "Wolverine" does not disappoint.

One warning, the second collection of Wolverine issues is part of a bigger book "X-Men: X of Swords," which will likely require additional knowledge of what's been happening in the X-books the past couple of years.