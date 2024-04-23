Is it comforting or concerning the Lightning played well and still lost?

SUNRISE — It was decided by one call, you say.

Sixty minutes of hockey, 116 hits, 33 blocked shots and 19,356 crazed fans at Game 1, and it all came down to one referee’s decision on a Tampa Bay penalty.

It wasn’t an egregious call, maybe not even a bad call. Just, perhaps, an inconsistent call compared to the rest of the game.

Nick Paul was whistled for holding Anton Lundell behind the Florida net in the final half-minute of the second period of a 1-1 game. When play resumed in the third period, the Panthers scored a power-play goal on a beautifully executed pass from Aleksander Barkov to Carter Verhaeghe.

Florida went up 2-1, and the Lightning never recovered.

This isn’t a suggestion that the referees were at fault. It’s more an observation that Tampa Bay is walking on the edge of a cliff in this first-round series against the Panthers. The Lightning played almost exactly the way they wanted and still found themselves chasing the lead in the final 19 minutes.

“Our process was good,” coach Jon Cooper said. “But it wasn’t good enough.”

There are two ways of looking at that:

You can say the Lightning matched the defensive-minded Panthers for most of the afternoon in Game 1, giving up one 5-on-5 goal, one power-play goal and one empty-net goal. That’s encouraging, right?

Or you can say the Lightning took their best shot in Game 1 and still came up short.

“Ultimately, we can’t feel good about ourselves and say our process is good, our game is good, and go back (to Tampa Bay) 0-2,” Cooper said. “There’s no points in feeling OK about yourself. Did they overwhelm us? No. Did we overwhelm them? No. Was it a pretty darn even game? It was. They executed a play on the power play that we didn’t defend well. That’s the difference in the game.

“When you (have) these teams that are pretty even together, one play can make it. And they made the play. We have to make sure in the next game we make the play.”

The fact that it was a special-teams play ups the ante a little for the Bolts. The only reason the Lightning are in the playoffs is because of their execution on the power play and penalty kill. There are nine teams that gave up 180 or more goals in 5-on-5 situations. Eight of them failed to make the postseason. Tampa Bay, which gave up 190 goals in 5-on-5, was the lone team to survive.

Now, the Lightning did get much better in even-strength situations in the second half of the season, but they aren’t going to make it very far without major contributions from the power play.

That was supposed to be their one advantage in this series. The Panthers committed more penalties per 60 minutes than any team in the NHL. If Florida continued on that pace, the Lightning could conceivably overcome their depth issues.

Except, in Game 1, the Lightning had only one power play in the first 59 minutes. By the time they got their second, they were already trailing 3-1 and there were only 71 seconds remaining.

Did the referees swallow their whistles? With all of that hitting going on, did they change their criteria for penalties?

“It’s all the judgement of the refs. If that’s what they see at the time, then that’s what they see,” Paul said. “They’re doing their best to make the right calls, they’re not leaning one way or the other. Sometimes you agree with it, sometimes you don’t. At the end of the day, they’re making the call they think is right.

“So for myself, in that situation, I’ve just got to find a way not to take that call. Not to put my team in a hole.”

If you are under the impression that power plays are at a premium in the playoffs, you’re correct. But it’s not a drastic difference. The 16 teams that made the postseason in 2023 averaged 3.02 penalty kills per game in the regular season. In the playoffs, those same teams averaged 2.88 penalty kills.

You might lament the fact that infamous needlers such as Pat Maroon or Corey Perry are no longer on Tampa Bay’s bench, but the reality is a team as accomplished as Florida understands the importance of playing under control this time of year.

“We have to win our battles and put them in a position where they need to make a play that could take a penalty to get the puck back,” Paul said. “I think (Game 1) showed that those scrums in front of the net are a little different in the playoffs. You hit somebody in the face and you’re going to the box. This time of year, it can’t be a pride thing (to fight), because you’re putting your team in a bad spot.

“We just need to play smart 5-on-5, and if we get the chance make the most of the power play. That’s what this team does.”

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.