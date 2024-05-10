'Comfortable but frustrating win' - Everitt

Head coach Sean Everitt spoke to BBC Scotland after Edinburgh's URC win over Zebre.

"I'm happy with the five points," he said. "Frustrating second half; credit to Zebre.

"We knew we were going to be in a tussle. Just happy that the guys showed the composure in the last 20 to pull through comfortably.

"Ewan Ashman got a couple of tries tonight. He seems to have really just hit the ground running since he arrived at the club.

"He's done really well and worked incredibly hard at his game.

"When we came in on Monday after the break everyone was refreshed. We said it's going to take something special from each and every individual over the next four weeks, whether it be from preparation or individuals looking after themselves."