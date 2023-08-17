Comfort and confidence: Genoa QB Aiden Brunkhorst ready to 'take it to the next level'

Aiden Brunkhorst repeated the same two words.

For a quarterback, they might be the first two words coaches want at the position. The Genoa junior is a returning starter.

"Comfort and confidence," Brunkhorst said. "Some mechanical things. Strength and speed, the things all football players want to improve. The offensive line returns two [tackles]. I'm very confident in the offensive line and the weapons we return.

"We have talented players. I've thrown to most of them, the chemistry is higher, and I can take it to the next level with the guys around me. I'm relaxed and confident in the guys."

Bill Fisher returns at the helm, with Mike Vicars as offensive coordinator.

"The biggest difference, it's my first year with the same offense and defense back to back," Brunkhorst said. "From freshman to sophomore, it was a new staff. Junior year, the offensive coordinator changed. We didn't have to relearn everything, we can build off what we had.

"For scrimmages, 7 on 7, camp days, when we install, it's faster. It gives you a sense you're farther ahead than last year at this point."

Vicars continues to make adjustments as he adjusts his philosophy.

"We both talk about it all the time, this offense was new to him," Brunkhorst said. "From ground and pound to spread. He calls it the five-wide circus. To switch was a learning process for both of us. His confidence in play-calling and the offense is much higher.

"His confidence and comfort calling that offense has improved drastically."

Genoa's Aiden Brunkhorst jams to the voice of assistant coach Mike Vicars.

Brunkhorst had 2,182 yards and 20 touchdowns passing. He completed 165 of 278 passes and rushed for 706 yards and nine touchdowns on 111 tries.

Brunkhorst accounted for six touchdowns and 436 yards as Genoa established program records for total offense in a 55-49 setback to Huron. He completed 30 of 40 passes for 326 yards and three scores.

Seniors Austin Teet and Denver Stewart are outside receivers, along with junior Josiah Clement. Junior Alex Spencer is ready for an expanded role in the slot, joined by senior Jagger Magnone, freshman Jaxon Magnone and sophomore Luke Clement.

Genoa's Aidan Antry gets going on a long touchdown run.

Senior Aidan Antry is a third-year starter at running back. He rushed for 791 yards last season.

"He's fun to have in the backfield," Brunkhorst said. "It's a spread offense, but we'll go under center, the Coach Vicars old-school offense. We'll have the threat of both. That's hard for a defensive coordinator.

"Antry is fast, quick, he has good vision. It's a pass-heavy offense. When he's in the backfield with you, the defense has to respect the running aspect and it opens up things in the passing game. He makes my life easier."

Luke Clement can carry the ball.

Genoa's Austin Teet runs after a catch.

Senior left tackle Caleb Gittus and classmate right tackle Ethan Crawford are third-year starters. Gittus was first-team in the Northern Buckeye Conference last season.

Senior right guard Braden Mefferd, classmate left guard John Shinaver and junior center Cam Agler comprise the rest of the offensive line.

Brunkhorst, Gittus, Stewart and Antry are captains.

Sophomore Evan Milner provides depth for the line. Agler also kicks field goals, rather well.

"Caleb is getting college looks, he went to some D1 camps," Brunkhorst said. "It's nice to have him on the blind side. I trust him. I'm a huge fan. We're close."

Gittus, Crawford and Shinaver are defensive linemen. Returning first-team all-conference senior Carson Graalman, Josiah Clement and Jagger Magnone join them.

Genoa shifts from a 3-4 configuration of defense to 3-5.

"There are so many talented guys in the linebacker room," Brunkhorst said. "We wanted to use it. It's a very talented core."

Junior Dom Lindenberger, senior Tucker Fredericksen, Luke Clement, Stewart and Antry are linebackers. Evan Milner and Jagger Magnone are options.

Brunkhorst and Teet are corners, while Spencer is a safety. Junior Matt Lopez and sophomore Logan Routson are in the mix.

Genoa beat Oak Harbor in the regular season before falling to the Rockets in the first round of the postseason. It's a conference matchup this year with Oak Harbor's arrival in the NBC.

"It's the last ride for 15 seniors, that's quite a lot for the size of our school," Brunkhorst said. "We're happy about that number, 15 different leaders."

