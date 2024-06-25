From the comfort of his barber’s chair, Aidan Morris reflects on time with Crew

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Over the weekend, the Crew and their fans said farewell to midfielder Aidan Morris, who’s headed across the pond.

The 22-year-old has become a fan favorite in Columbus but only one fan has gotten to know him up close and personal — on the chair at his barber’s shop.

Anyone who’s ever moved for a new job can relate to the stress of relocating. From packing in a short amount of time to saying goodbye to just about everybody, including your hair stylist.

Columbus resident Micaela Hazlewood aims for Olympic spot in discus throw

“Jhonba usually has it on point,” Morris said. “So that’s why I gravitated towards him.”

About twice a month for the past year, Morris has gotten his haircut from Jhonba Alvarez.

“Getting a haircut is therapeutic in itself,” Morris said. “It’s a fun dynamic when you come in here. We kinda talk about soccer all around the world, not even our games a lot of times.”

But on this particular morning, a lot of the talk was about Morris’ last game, which happened to be the midfielder’s final appearance with the Black and Gold.

“It was all a blur man. It felt like I blacked out,” Morris said. “There’s nothing that you can say in those moments or really do that expresses how you really feel which is tough.”

Morris had been with the Crew for seven years dating back to his time with the club’s academy. His hair has changed, too. But as he gets his regular fade from Alvarez, it’s unlikely that his memories with the Crew will fade anytime soon.

“People think it’s the trophies and the celebrations and stuff like that,” Morris said. “Not really, man. It’s just the daily laughs and the daily stuff like going out to training. And on tough days when it’s super hot or super cold and getting together and just dogging through it. Find a way to get through it.”

Now the Florida-native is headed somewhere he’s never been. While the news has yet to become official, Morris will soon play for Middlesbrough, a club that competes in the English Football League Championship.

“This is my first time I’ve ever moved. I’m like moving my whole life away now. Going somewhere that’s 14 hours away flying,” Morris said. “Seemed like it was the right step to take for my career and also just me as a person. Just step outside my comfort zone and go challenge myself.”

And as for how he’ll get his haircuts in the future, Morris said this jokingly to Alvarez.

“Yeah bro, I’ll fly you out every month.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.