Here comes wide receiver Robert Davis … to save the day?

He's big, he's fast, he's strong.

Can he play? Who knows? I guess we'll find out on Sunday.

Meet Robert Davis. He's the 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver who once ran a 4.44 at the combine and tested through the roof. He's also the receiver whom the Eagles called up from their practice squad earlier this week after even more injuries at the position.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It's probably unfair to expect a 24-year-old receiver with four career games and one career catch under his belt to suddenly cure all the Eagles' ails at wide receiver. But here we are.

Here's Robert Davis, who was just called up from the #Eagles practice squad today. pic.twitter.com/6huq2zfvIt — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 12, 2019

I tweeted that video on Thursday and most of the responses were hilarious. Some were tongue-in-cheek, like suggesting that since he caught a ball the Eagles should sign him a long-term deal. But some were genuine - in that, hey, here's a guy with an impressive frame and possibly some untapped potential. Heck, it's gotten so bad at receiver, he'll surely help, right?

Last week's 23-17 win over the Giants should be remembered as the practice squad game because three guys - Boston Scott, Josh Perkins and Greg Ward Jr. - all played a big part of the victory and all three were on the practice squad less than two months earlier.

So … on one hand, Davis uses that as encouragement. Hey, if they can do it, so can I.

Story continues

On the other hand, maybe there are now some unfair and unrealistic expectations on just how big of an impact Davis will be able to have in his first game with the Eagles.

"We're all competitors," Davis said. "That's why we're in the NFL. Seeing [Ward] go out there and have success, I want to go out there and have success, too."

The Redskins saw that potential in Davis when they drafted him in the sixth round out of Georgia State back in 2017. It's pretty easy to see why they used a pick on him.

Despite his athleticism, Davis split time between the 53-man roster and the practice squad as a rookie and then broke his leg in 2018. Davis came back in 2019 but didn't play much and eventually got cut. He's been with the Eagles since he signed to the practice squad on Oct. 7.

This weekend, Davis will play his first game as an Eagle and it'll come against his former team in Washington. He's as excited about that as Eagles fans are about seeing him play.

And if you want to get even more over-hyped about Davis, here's what his former Redskins and current Eagles teammate Nate Sudfeld said about him last month:

He's a freak of nature. He's got muscles on top of muscles. Definitely looks the part of a big, freak wide receiver, and he plays big. He's got speed, really good at running routes, he's smart. He's got a bright future, definitely.

Maybe Davis will just have a short stay on the Eagles' active roster. Maybe he won't even be able to make an impact. But, for now, it's fun for fans to dream about finding another diamond in in the practice squad.

After his call-up, Davis took over a real locker stall at the NovaCare Complex, moving up from the pop-up variety. While he's listed as Robert on the roster, his nameplate said Rob.

What does he prefer?

"My mom named me Robert," he said. "I go by Rob for my homeboys."

You can decide what to call him after watching Sunday's game.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Here comes wide receiver Robert Davis to save the day? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia