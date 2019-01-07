When it comes to trolling Cody Parkey, the Eagles were the most savage offenders originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Cody Parkey was trending for all the wrong reasons Sunday night...in Chicago, at least.

But there's always two sides to every story. From the Bears' perspective, Parkey's missed field goal was a punch to the gut. From the Eagles' perspective, it was a blessing, keeping their hopes of a second straight Super Bowl championship alive.

And the Philadelphia players made sure to express their appreciation for Parkey's miss.

First it was defensive end Brandon Graham walking off the field, saying, "Thank you, Cody. I appreciate you, Cody."

Then it was Eagles left tackle Jason Peters who actually had the audacity to go up to Parkey after the missed field goal to thank him:

#Eagles T Jason Peters said he knew once he saw former teammate Cody Parkey's first attempt (which didn't count because of a timeout), he knew Parkey was missing the second. Hasn't been the same since an injury. "I told him thank you after the game." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2019

Both Peters and Graham played with Parkey on the Eagles in 2014-15.

When asked about the missed field goal in the locker room after the game, Graham didn't thank Parkey again, but he did explain why he was so confident in his team's chances even when it seemed likely the Bears were going to take home a last-second victory.

Parkey initially made his first kick, but Eagles coach Doug Pederson had called his final timeout right before the kick to "ice" the 26-year-old. The strategy worked, obviously.

"I knew we were going to call a timeout; since we got it, we might as well," Graham said. "It does play with your mind sometimes. I can only imagine as a kicker, you make that first one and you're like, 'OK, we're good.' I know I'd be saying that."

But the worst may have been Eagles center Jason Kelce who didn't even realize until after the game that it was actually his former teammate kicking for the Bears all afternoon:

Jason Kelce didn't know who the Bears kicker was until just now.



"That was Cody Parkey?"



— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 7, 2019

The trolls on Twitter are one thing, but when it's your peers - and former teammates - making savage comments like those, that has to sting a little extra.

For his part, Parkey was at his locker right when clubhouse opened after the loss and fielded question after question about his missed kick.