Here comes the Penguins!

The Blues had a poor week and dropped from second to fourth in the rankings, just ahead of Tampa Bay.

Vancouver made a big move up the standings, going from 13th to seventh while Philadelphia tumbled a bit despite going 1-0-1.

This week the power play is also looked at.

1. Washington

Record: 35-13-5 (2-2-0)

(Last Week -1)

The Capitals beat Montreal and Ottawa but lost to Nashville and Pittsburgh. They are home for both games this week, taking on Los Angeles and Philadelphia. The Capitals are 35-174 on the power play this season.

2. Boston

Record: 31-10-12 (2-0-0)

(Last Week -3)

The Bruins knocked off Winnipeg and Montreal on the road. This week they play Vancouver, Chicago, Arizona and Detroit. Boston is 47-173 with the man-advantage this season.

3. Pittsburgh

Record: 33-14-5 (2-0-0)

(Last Week -4)

The Penguins were perfect in two divisional games this past week as they won over Philadelphia and Washington. They are in Florida this week to take on Tampa Bay and the Panthers. The Penguins power play is 30-151 this season.

4. St. Louis

Record: 31-14-8 (1-3-0)

(Last Week -2)

The Blues defeated Calgary but lost their other three games, falling to Vancouver, Edmonton and Winnipeg as they swung through Western Canada. The Blues are home to play Carolina, Winnipeg and Dallas this week. St. Louis is 38-156 on the power play.

5. Tampa Bay

Record: 32-15-5 (3-0-1)

(Last Week – 5)

The Lightning defeated Los Angeles, Anaheim and San Jose and managed to pick up another point with an overtime loss to Dallas. The Lightning return home to face Vegas, Pittsburgh and the New York Islanders. Tampa Bay is 41-162 after going 0-13 on the power play this past week.

6. Colorado

Record: 28-15-6 (0-1-0)

(Last Week -6)

The Avalanche lost to the Flyers in their only game of the week. Colorado heads on the road this week to play in Buffalo, Ottawa, Columbus and Minnesota. Led by Nathan MacKinnon, the Avs power play is 34-180 this season.

7. Vancouver

Record:30-18-5 (3-0-1)

(Last Week -13)

The Canucks had a busy week, beating St. Louis, San Jose and the New York Islanders before losing in a shootout to Carolina. The Canucks play Boston, Minnesota and Calgary. Vancouver is 44-191 with the man-advantage this year.

8. New York Islanders

Record: 29-15-6 (0-0-1)

(Last Week -7)

New York lost in overtime to Vancouver this past week. They play Dallas, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay. The Islanders have the least amount of power play opportunities this season in the NHL and have scored 22 times on 115 chances.

9. Columbus

Record:28-16-9 (1-0-1)

(Last Week -11)

The Blue Jackets defeated Montreal and lost in overtime to the Sabres. They host Florida, Detroit and Colorado this week. Columbus has struggled on the power play this season, scoring 26 on 151 chances.

10. Dallas

Record: 29-18-4 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -12)

The Stars defeated Tampa Bay and New Jersey and lost to Toronto. They play the New York Rangers, the New York Islanders, Minnesota and St. Louis this week. Dallas is 27-146 on the power play.

11. Carolina

Record:30-19-3 (1-1-0)

(Last Week -8)

The Hurricanes defeated Vancouver and lost to Vegas. They go on the road to play St. Louis, Arizona and Vegas this week. Carolina is 34-158 on the power play.

12. Florida

Record: 28-17-5 (0-1-0)

(Last Week -9)

The Panthers were shut out in Montreal for their lone game of the week. Florida plays Toronto, Columbus, Vegas and Pittsburgh this week. The Panthers are 38-161 with the man-advantage.

13. Toronto

Record: 28-17-7 (3-0-0)

(Last Week -15)

The Maple Leafs were perfect this week, defeating Nashville, Dallas and Ottawa. Toronto faces Florida, the New York Rangers, Anaheim and Montreal this week. They are 35-142 on the power play in 2019-20.

14. Philadelphia

Record: 28-17-7 (1-0-1)

(Last Week -10)

The Flyers defeated Colorado and lost in overtime to Pittsburgh. They play Detroit, New Jersey and Washington this week. Philadelphia is 34-172 on the power play this season.

15. Edmonton

Record: 28-18-6 (2-0-1)

(Last Week -14)

The Oilers defeated St. Louis and took three out of four points with Calgary in a pair of games. They play Arizona, San Jose and Nashville this week. With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading the way, Edmonton is 46-156 on the power play.

16. Calgary

Record: 27-20-6 (1-1-1)

(Last Week -16)

The Flames split the week, defeating Edmonton, losing in overtime to St. Louis and then getting shellacked by Edmonton in the return match. They play San Jose, Nashville and Vancouver. The Flames are 30-153 on the power play.

17. Arizona

Record: 26-21-7 (0-1-2)

(Last Week - 17)

The Coyotes lost all three but picked up a pair of points, losing in overtime to Los Angeles, in a shootout to Chicago and outright to Anaheim. Arizona takes on Edmonton, Carolina and Boston in what is not the easiest of weeks. They are 32-165 with the man-advantage.

18. Vegas

Record: 25-20-7 (2-0-0)

(Last Week -18)

The Golden Knights won both road games this week, knocking off Carolina and Nashville. Vegas plays a pair in Florida against the Lightning and Panthers before returning home from an eight-game road trip to host Carolina. The Golden Knights are 32-148 on the power play.

19. Nashville

Record: 24-20-7 (2-2-0)

(Last Week -19)

The Predators split the week, defeating Washington and New Jersey and losing to Toronto and Vegas. Nashville takes on Winnipeg, Calgary and Edmonton as they travel to the Canadian Prairies. Nashville has scored only 29 times in 173 chances this season on the power play.

20. Chicago

Record: 25-21-6 (1-0-0)

(Last Week -21)

The Blackhawks defeated Arizona in their lone game this past week. They face Minnesota, Boston and Winnipeg in the upcoming seven days. Chicago is 24-157 on the power play this year.

21. New York Rangers

Record: 25-21-4 (2-0-0)

(Last Week -24)

The Rangers beat Detroit twice this past week. They are home for all four games in the next seven days, facing Dallas, Toronto, Buffalo and Los Angeles. The Rangers are 37-167 on the power play.

22. Winnipeg

Record: 26-23-4 (1-1-0)

(Last Week -20)

The Jets split, defeating St. Louis and dropping a decision to Boston. The Jets take on Nashville, St. Louis, Ottawa and Chicago this week. Winnipeg is 30-158 with the man-advantage this season.

23. Minnesota

Record:23-22-6 (0-1-0)

(Last Week - 22)

The Wild lost to Boston in their only game of the week. They play four games this week, facing Chicago, Vancouver, Dallas and Colorado. The Wild are 32-106 with the man-advantage this season.

24. Buffalo

Record: 23-22-7 (1-2-0)

(Last Week -23)

The Sabres defeated Columbus and lost to Ottawa and Montreal this last week. They play Colorado, Detroit, the New York Rangers and Anaheim. Buffalo is 30-153 this season when playing with an extra attacker.

25. Montreal

Record: 24-23-7 (2-2-0)

(Last Week -25)

The Canadiens defeated Buffalo and Florida this past week but lost to Washington and Columbus. Montreal takes on New Jersey, Anaheim and Toronto this week. They are 29-144 on the power play this season.

26. New Jersey

Record: 18-24-9 (1-0-2)

(Last Week -26)

The Devils defeated Ottawa, lost to Dallas in overtime and to Nashville in a shootout. They play Montreal, Philadelphia and Los Angeles this week. The Devils are 26-176 this season with the man-advantage.

27. San Jose

Record: 22-27-4 (1-2-0)

(Last Week -27)

The Sharks were victorious over Anaheim this past week but lost to Vancouver and Tampa Bay. San Jose takes on Calgary and Edmonton this week. They are 23-144 on the power play and that is horrible considering they have Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson on the point.

28. Anaheim

Record:21-26-5 (2-2-0)

(Last Week -28)

The Ducks split the week losing to San Jose and Tampa Bay, and beating Arizona and Los Angeles. They face Ottawa, Montreal. Toronto and Buffalo as they head out on the road all week. The Ducks are 20-137 and have scored the least amount of goals on the power play.

29. Ottawa

Record:18-24-10 (1-1-2)

(Last Week -30)

The Senators defeated Buffalo, lost to Washington outright, in overtime to Toronto and in a shootout to New Jersey. This week they face Anaheim, Colorado and Winnipeg. The Senators are 23-159 on the power play and led the NHL this past week with five goals on the man-advantage.

30. Los Angeles

Record:19-29-5 (1-2-0)

(Last Week -29)

The Kings beat Arizona and lost to Tampa Bay and Anaheim this past week. Los Angeles is on the road for all four this week, playing Washington, the New York Islanders, New Jersey and the New York Rangers. They are 27-152 with the man-advantage.

31. Detroit

Record: 12-37-4 (0-2-0)

(Last Week -31)

The Red Wings lost both this last week to the New York Rangers. Detroit takes on Philadelphia, Buffalo, Columbus and Boston this week. They are 24-164 on the power play this season.