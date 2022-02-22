Here’s what comes next for Patriots, J.C. Jackson with the franchise tag window open

The New England Patriots can make their first move of the 2022 offseason with cornerback J.C. Jackson. The franchise tag window opened on Tuesday, and Bill Belichick can make it so he keeps the star defensive back on the team through 2022 — unless the Patriots traded Jackson after tagging him or extended his contract or, or, or.

There are a lot of ways this situation can play out. The Patriots and Jackson have tough decisions to make in the coming weeks. With Jackson being a former undrafted free agent who has developed into one of the league’s elite, he gets to hit unrestricted free agency after four years in the league. He has so far earned roughly $5.6 million.

The Patriots can place the franchise tag on him

The Patriots have historically avoided franchise tags, because they award the player with a salary that’s based off the average of the top X players at the position. That projects Jackson to earn roughly $17.2 million in 2022 on the franchise tag. At this point, New England has just $8.3 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. So they have work to do if they want to get under the salary cap and sign Jackson. But Jackson might actually be worth it in the same way that guard Joe Thuney was. He was the last Patriot to earn a franchise tag.

If they do that — likely by restructuring Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and Matt Judon’s contracts — they can retain Jackson with the franchise tag. But that might only be the beginning.

Tag and trade: Many teams tag a player with every intention of shipping him off for a first- or second-round pick. New England could retain Jackson only for the sake of getting draft assets in return.

Tag and extend: The Patriots could tag Jackson with the thought that they will quickly negotiate an extension. While the sum of that long-term contract would exceed the sum of the franchise tag, the deal would also allow the Patriots flexibility to have the contract incur a smaller cap hit for 2022 when they’re tight on cash.

Tag and wait: The Patriots could force Jackson to play on his franchise tag. It’s not likely he’d hold out, considering he’d be turning down a lot of money. The Patriots might do that to help build more depth at the position — which is a wasteland in New England past Jackson and Jalen Mills — for Jackson’s eventual departure in 2023. But the Patriots were just in a contract dispute with Stephon Gilmore. So they’d need to have a good sense Jackson would play on his franchise tag deal.

The Patriots can choose not to place the franchise tag on him

The Patriots may not rush to place the tag on Jackson — they may wait with hopes of signing him to a long-term extension, which is likely to be more cap-friendly, as mentioned. They can also disregard the franchise tag altogether and choese the following paths.

Match offers in free agency: With no franchise tag, Jackson would be free to hit free agency, where he could negotiate his value. New England could keep tabs on that value and match every incoming offer. The Patriots have done this with top-end free agents like Devin McCourty and Dont’a Hightower. When they really like someone, but think the market will price them lower than they are asking, the Patriots wait for the market to do just that. Of course, it can backfire. They let tackle Nate Solder test the market, where he found an offer New England couldn’t match.

Let him walk in free agency: So if that happened with Jackson, they’d let him walk. He would probably sign quickly, maybe even agreeing to terms during the tampering window (the soft opening of free agency). At that point, New England would have time to begin to add veterans to the mix. Maybe they wouldn’t have an elite standout at the position. But they could compile an array of options, picking wisely off the scrapheap to piece together an experienced group. Their options could include: Casey Hayward, Steven Nelson, Donte Jackson, Bryce Callahan, Levi Wallace, D.J. Reed.

What's the most likely outcome?

If the Patriots had more cap space, it would be a no-brainer to tag Jackson and wait until 2023 to see if they want to extend him. That would be the most Belichickian way of doing things: Force Jackson to prove himself even longer. Even with the cap constraints, that seems like the best idea to me. New England can jigger its cap numbers, much like the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints have done. The Patriots have to be careful not to leave themselves in salary cap hell for years to come. But they can fit Jackson under their cap — along with a few other players.

It’s just a question of how confident Belichick is that he can replace Jackson with a group of veterans and maybe a high draft pick. So that’s probably what the Patriots coach is evaluating. That could help him determine whether the cap gymnastics are worth it for Jackson. If he finds none of his options can fill in during Year 1, he’ll have all the more reason to go in on Jackson’s franchise tag.

