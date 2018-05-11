When it comes to Draymond Green, there's only one thing Bob Myers ever fears

In Game 2 against the Pelicans, Draymond Green registered 20 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds, two steals and a block.

"He's been saving himself for the playoffs," Steve Kerr told reporters after the win.

It was still a really good regular season for Draymond (he was an All-Star after all), but he didn't play with the same passion and energy on a nightly basis as in regular seasons past.

And as Kerr said, that was by design.

On Thursday, Warriors GM Bob Myers took inventory of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year during a conversation on 95.7 The Game.

"What I most fear from Draymond ever is just apathy," Myers said. "But when he's engaged and he's focused and he's got that edge -- that's all we care about. And he's got that right now.

"Who knows what will happen in the series, but when he doesn't have that -- and at times this year, whether it was we already had our seed locked in -- he wasn't playing like that. And he would be the first one to say (that).

"I asked him the other day, and he said, 'I gotta have something on the line.' ... he was better in the Pelicans series. He was good in San Antonio, but he's ratcheting it up."

Over five games against the Spurs, Draymond averaged 11.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks, while shooting 35.7 percent overall and 28.6 percent from deep.

Over five games against the Pelicans, Draymond averaged 14.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.6 blocks, while shooting 49 percent overall and 40 percent from deep.

The Rockets are up next.

"It's a great series for him -- the way stylistically the game will be played against the Rockets," Myers said. "He fits it and I see him being all over the court."

