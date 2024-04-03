'It comes down to scrapping for points' - Loy on County

BBC Scotland pundit Rory Loy thinks a draw would be a good result for Ross County at Kilmarnock on Saturday, as they continue their battle against relegation.

County sit 11th in the Premiership, one point behind 10th-placed St Johnstone with two games left before the split.

Loy insists Don Cowie's side can get out of the relegation play-off spot, but only if they start turning positive performances into positive results.

"It will be a tough one for them," Loy said, speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"I don't see them picking up all three points. I think the best they can hope for is a point. Kilmarnock’s home form is very strong. They've had a very, very good season.

"I think there's only so long that performances will get you by. I think at the start of the season, if your team's performing well and not picking up so many points, there's reason to be optimistic because if you keep performing well, the points will come.

"But when there's so few games left and you're in such a precarious position, it really does just come down to scrapping for points."

Loy believes Simon Murray could well be the Staggies' trump card during their run-in, as he provides more of an attacking threat than any of St Johnstone's strikers.

"Murray is in a good vein of form and he's scoring goals," Loy added.

"That's one thing that I would say about Ross County that you probably wouldn't say about St Johnstone is they're capable of scoring and that instils belief.

"Not that St Johnstone can't score a goal, but I just believe that Ross County's squad is that slightly, slightly stronger than St. Johnstone’s."